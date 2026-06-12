Facing the home truth about cockroaches: Most live far away from humans

The Zoological Survey of India has documented the country’s rich cockroach fauna. According to the Survey’s annotated checklist, Tamil Nadu has the highest known diversity with 55 species, followed by West Bengal with 37. Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Sikkim are other major hotspots.

The pattern shows cockroach diversity is concentrated in tropical, forested and high-rainfall regions. India’s eastern and southern states account for a large share of the country’s documented cockroach fauna.

Scientists estimate there are around 4,600 species of cockroaches globally. Yet only about 30 cockroach species are associated with human settlements, and just a handful dominate household infestations. Indian households are most likely to find the German cockroach (Blattella germanica) and the American cockroach (Periplaneta americana) in kitchens, bathrooms and drains.

This means an overwhelming majority of cockroach species live in natural ecosystems and rarely interact with humans. India’s nearly 200 documented species are therefore less a story of pests and more a story of overlooked biodiversity.

Cockroaches are famous for their resilience, and radiation studies explain why. While humans can survive only limited acute radiation, insects tolerate much higher doses thanks to slower cell division. Research shows that while mosquitoes can withstand radiation levels far beyond humans, cockroaches can tolerate doses hundreds of times greater than humans.