Facing the home truth about cockroaches: Most live far away from humans
A majority of species live in natural ecosystems and India has a rich variety of them
Shikha Chaturvedi New Delhi
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As you wake up one morning from your dreams, you find “a horrible vermin” in your bed. It is a cockroach, dweller of kitchens, washrooms and the wider world. Most cockroach species actually live in forests, caves, tree bark and leaf litter, far away from humans. Nearly 200 species of cockroaches are unique to India.