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Home / India News / Facing the home truth about cockroaches: Most live far away from humans

Facing the home truth about cockroaches: Most live far away from humans

A majority of species live in natural ecosystems and India has a rich variety of them

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Scientists estimate there are around 4,600 species of cockroaches globally | Image: Canva

Shikha Chaturvedi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 11:57 AM IST

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As you wake up one morning from your dreams, you find “a horrible vermin” in your bed. It is a cockroach, dweller of kitchens, washrooms and the wider world. Most cockroach species actually live in forests, caves, tree bark and leaf litter, far away from humans. Nearly 200 species of cockroaches are unique to India.
 
The Zoological Survey of India has documented the country’s rich cockroach fauna. According to the Survey’s annotated checklist, Tamil Nadu has the highest known diversity with 55 species, followed by West Bengal with 37. Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Sikkim are other major hotspots.
 
The pattern shows cockroach diversity is concentrated in tropical, forested and high-rainfall regions. India’s eastern and southern states account for a large share of the country’s documented cockroach fauna. 
 
Scientists estimate there are around 4,600 species of cockroaches globally. Yet only about 30 cockroach species are associated with human settlements, and just a handful dominate household infestations. Indian households are most likely to find the German cockroach (Blattella germanica) and the American cockroach (Periplaneta americana) in kitchens, bathrooms and drains.
 
This means an overwhelming majority of cockroach species live in natural ecosystems and rarely interact with humans. India’s nearly 200 documented species are therefore less a story of pests and more a story of overlooked biodiversity. 
 
Cockroaches are famous for their resilience, and radiation studies explain why. While humans can survive only limited acute radiation, insects tolerate much higher doses thanks to slower cell division. Research shows that while mosquitoes can withstand radiation levels far beyond humans, cockroaches can tolerate doses hundreds of times greater than humans.
 
The notion that cockroaches will survive a nuclear apocalypse is exaggerated, but they are among the hardiest common insects on Earth. 
 
Topics : BS Number Wise insects in ecosystem Earth Environment Arunachal Pradesh Meghalaya