Family moves HC for return of mortal remains of seafarer killed in Iran war

The family of seafarer Dixit Solanki who died last month in a suspected attack on a merchant vessel off the coast of Oman has moved the Bombay High Court, seeking the return of his mortal remains.

The petition, filed by Solanki's father Amratlal Solanki and sister Mitali Solanki through advocates S B Talekar and Madhvi Ayyappan, has sought directions to the Union government to expedite the repatriation of his remains, claiming lack of clarity from the authorities.

The plea will be heard on April 6 by a bench headed by Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar.

Dixit Solanki (25) was killed on March 4 when an explosive-laden drone boat struck an oil tanker -- MT MKD Vyom -- off the coast of Oman amid the West Asia conflict, becoming its first Indian casualty.

In their plea, the Solankis have also sought that all investigation and forensic records be shared with them.

The plea has been filed against the Ministry of External Affairs, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the Directorate General of Shipping, and V Ships India Pvt Ltd, which manages the vessel MT MKD Vyom.

The plea claimed that the fundamental right to dignity extends to a person even after death and hence, the authorities have a duty to ensure the timely return of the mortal remains to the family.

It also relied on the legal obligations under the maritime regulations and guidelines that require proper handling and repatriation in cases of death at sea.

The plea added that it has been close to a month since the incident, and Solanki's family members have yet to receive his remains.

After the incident, the petition claimed, the family struggled to get clear answers despite writing several emails to the company that owned the vessel.

The family only received replies from the company stating that efforts are underway to recover and repatriate the mortal remains.