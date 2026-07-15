Farmers take out motorcycle marches against India-US trade deal in Punjab

Protesting against the proposed India-US trade deal, farmers took out motorcycle marches in Punjab on Wednesday, alleging that it would adversely impact the country's farming sector.

The marches were carried out on a call given by different farming bodies under the banner of 'Desh Bachao Morcha' in Punjab.

Several farmers' organisations, including Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), Azad Kisan Morcha, Bharatiya Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Organisation and BKU (Boka Singh Mansa), participated in the motorcycle marches.

Opposing the India-US trade deal, farmer leaders claimed that the pact is not limited to the import and export of a few products. Instead, it may cover several crucial sectors, including agriculture, dairy, digital trade, services, intellectual property rights, energy and investment.

Highlighting the United States' long demand for greater access to India's agriculture and dairy sectors, they said any reduction in import duties on agricultural and dairy products could adversely affect Indian farmers, dairy producers and small industries.

The leaders pointed out that the complete text of the agreement has not yet been made public, leading to widespread concern among sections of society.

They emphasised that such a significant and sensitive agreement should be placed before the people and discussed thoroughly in Parliament.

As part of the call, a motorcycle march was taken out by the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (Piddi Group) in Hoshiarpur.

Led by the outfit's district president Paramjit Singh Bhulla and district general secretary Kuldip Singh Begowal, the march commenced after an 'ardas' (prayer) at Gurdwara Pull Pukhta Sahib near Tanda and passed through Tanda, Dasuya and Miani.

The protesters later reached the office of Dasuya Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Kanwaljit Singh and submitted a memorandum addressed to the prime minister, demanding the immediate withdrawal of the proposed India-US trade agreement.

In the memorandum, the protesters alleged that the proposed trade pact would adversely affect farmers, agricultural labourers, livestock rearers, small traders and micro industries.

Claiming that the deal would allow cheaper agricultural imports into India, affecting domestic farm incomes and the country's agricultural economy, Bhulla alleged it would prove to be a "death decree" for farmers.

Demanding immediate intervention by the Centre, they urged it to abandon the proposed trade pact and safeguard the interests of farmers and the common people.

"The India-US Free Trade Agreement should be terminated with immediate effect and the interests of the country's farmers and ordinary citizens must be protected," they said.

They warned that if the government failed to address their demand, it would launch a nationwide mass movement through democratic and constitutional means.

Bhulla also criticised the Punjab government's land pooling policy, alleging that it would divert fertile agricultural land for residential and commercial projects, reduce cultivable land and adversely affect the livelihood of farming families. He further claimed the policy would primarily benefit large builders and real estate companies.