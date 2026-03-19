Fast-track sessions court appointed for day-to-day trial in Zubeen case

The Gauhati High Court on Thursday appointed an exclusive fast-track sessions court for conducting day-to-day trial proceedings in the Zubeen Garg death case, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Baksa district judge Sharmila Bhuyan will head the fast-track court.

"Today marks a significant milestone in our collective pursuit of justice in the Zubeen Garg murder case," Sarma said in a post on X.

"The Hon'ble Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court has been pleased to nominate Smt. Sharmila Bhuyan, presently serving as District Judge, Baksa, to preside over an exclusive fast-track sessions court for conducting day-to-day trial proceedings in this matter," he added.

The 52-year-old singer died while swimming in the sea on September 19 last year in Singapore, where he had gone to attend the fourth North East India Festival.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Assam Police's CID had probed the death and filed its charge sheet before a local court here, naming seven accused.

The state cabinet had last month decided to request the Gauhati High Court for a fast-track court to take forward the hearing.

Sarma said appointment of the fast-track court "will greatly expedite the judicial process and it reinforces our commitment to ensuring timely justice".

"I express my deep appreciation and heartfelt gratitude to Justice Ashutosh Kumar, Honble Chief Justice, Gauhati High Court for accepting our request and for his unwavering support in strengthening the cause of justice," the CM added.