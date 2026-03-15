FASTag Annual Pass price to rise from April 1: What you need to know

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will increase the price of the FASTag Annual Pass for non-commercial vehicles from ₹3,000 to ₹3,075 starting April 1 for the financial year 2026–27.

The revision was announced in an order issued on March 15 and applies to private vehicles that are equipped with an active FASTag.

The annual pass scheme was introduced on August 15, 2025, to provide relief to frequent highway users from rising toll costs and simplify travel across national highways.

According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), more than 5 million highway users currently utilise the annual pass, accounting for around 28 per cent of all car transactions on the national highway network.

Here's all you need to know:

What is FASTag Annual Pass?

The FASTag Annual Pass is a prepaid toll facility designed for private vehicles such as cars, jeeps and vans.

Instead of paying toll charges each time a vehicle crosses a toll plaza, users can pay a fixed annual fee and make multiple trips within a specified limit.

The pass allows up to 200 toll crossings during a one-year period. Once either the trip limit or the time validity is reached, the pass automatically reverts to a regular FASTag account.

Users can buy a new annual pass again after the 200-trip limit is exhausted, even if the one-year validity period has not ended.

What did NHAI statement say?

NHAI said the revised price will apply from April 1 and has been implemented in accordance with the provisions governing national highway toll fee revisions.

The authority said the FASTag Annual Pass is available for eligible non-commercial vehicles with a valid FASTag and can be used at around 1,150 fee plazas on national highways and national expressways across the country.

The pass eliminates the need for repeated FASTag recharges by allowing users to make a one-time payment for either one year of validity or 200 toll plaza crossings, whichever comes earlier.

Users can purchase the pass through the Rajmarg Yatra mobile application or through the official NHAI website.

Who will benefit from it?

The scheme primarily benefits frequent travellers who regularly use national highways for commuting or intercity travel.

For these users, the effective toll cost per trip can be significantly lower than paying standard toll charges at individual fee plazas.

Government data shows that adoption of the scheme has been rising rapidly since its launch. More than 118.6 million FASTags have been issued since 2016, and around 59 million are currently active across the country.