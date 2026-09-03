FDA crackdown continues: EatClub's Mumbai outlet loses food licence

The The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) suspended the food licence of EatClub Brands Private Limited with immediate effect from September 2 following an inspection at its Royal Palms facility in Aarey Milk Colony, Goregaon East. The action was taken under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and related rules.

The action comes amid a wider FDA crackdown on food establishments in Mumbai, with several other eateries and bakeries also facing regulatory scrutiny over alleged safety and hygiene violations.

Why did FDA suspend EatClub’s licence?

According to the FDA’s findings, inspectors identified several shortcomings related to food storage, hygiene, pest control and employee safety measures at the facility. The key violations included:

Inadequate storage arrangements for food products, packaging materials and chemicals

Poor handwashing and general hygiene facilities

Inadequate lighting and ventilation

Insufficient measures to prevent pests from entering the premises

Raw materials that were not adequately checked for food safety hazards or properly cleaned before preparation

Food handlers who did not have required protective equipment such as aprons, gloves, headgear and shoe covers

Gaps in staff training and employee medical examination records

No proper mechanism for handling consumer complaints

The absence of required technical personnel during the inspection

The FDA also found that ice cream and carbonated beverages were being sold even though these products were not listed on the establishment’s food licence.

The FDA action specifically concerns EatClub’s establishment at Royal Palms in Aarey Milk Colony, Goregaon East. It does not mean that the licences of all Box8 or Mojo Pizza outlets operated by the company have been suspended.

EatClub operates several food brands across its portfolio, including ZAZA Mughal Biryani, Itminaan Matka Biryani, LeanCrust, NH-1 Bowls, WeFit, and more, making the regulatory action significant for customers who order from these services.

More Mumbai eateries face action

The FDA also suspended the licence of Rani Diets Consultant and Service Providers in Kurla West after inspectors reportedly found an active rat infestation, stagnant water, poor waste disposal and unhygienic food storage conditions.

Meanwhile, proceedings have been initiated against Goodluck Bakery and Stores and Ashfaque Bakery in Chembur.

Goodluck Bakery reportedly scored just 36 out of 146 marks, or 25 per cent, during its inspection, while Ashfaque Bakery scored 56 out of 156 marks, or 36 per cent. Both inspections were marked as “Non-Compliance”.

The FDA flagged issues including inadequate food storage, pest-control deficiencies, poor handwashing facilities, temperature-control problems and missing food safety records at the two bakeries.