FDA suspends food business licences of 3 Mumbai restaurants: Here's why

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday suspended the food business licences of three prominent Mumbai restaurants after inspections found serious violations of food safety and hygiene norms despite repeated opportunities to comply.

The action was taken against Shalimar Hospitality Pvt Ltd, Noor Mohammadi Hotel, both in Bhendi Bazaar, and Rehmania Restaurant in Umerkhadi, all located in south Mumbai. The suspensions followed six inspections carried out by the FDA as part of its enforcement drive, PTI reported.

The latest action comes within a week of the FDA suspending the licence of Mumbai's iconic ice cream outlet K Rustom & Co in Churchgate after inspectors allegedly found live rats, houseflies, expired food products and other serious food safety violations.

What violations did the FDA find at the three restaurants?

Shalimar Hospitality

According to the FDA, Shalimar Hospitality's licence was suspended on July 14. The restaurant was first inspected on April 16, following which the FDA issued an improvement notice on April 28 after finding multiple violations of food safety norms. However, a follow-up inspection conducted on July 13 found that the establishment had failed to rectify 25 serious deficiencies despite being given sufficient time to comply.

According to the regulator, the deficiencies included wet and slippery kitchen floors, absence of records relating to raw materials, lack of drinking water quality testing, non-maintenance of edible oil quality records, failure to segregate vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, and open windows without insect-proof mesh.

Noor Mohammadi Hotel

Noor Mohammadi Hotel, one of Mumbai's oldest restaurants that completed 100 years in 2024 and is known for dishes such as Nalli Nihari and Chicken Sanju Baba, also had its licence suspended with immediate effect.

The FDA said the licence was suspended on July 14, a day after an inspection found several hygiene and food safety violations.

According to the regulator, inspectors found thick layers of black grease on kitchen floors, open windows near the kebab section allowing flies, insects and crows to enter, peeling paint and grease deposits on walls and ceilings, unhygienic storage of raw materials, absence of supplier records, use of old and unclean utensils, lack of drinking water testing records, and inadequate drainage arrangements for pest control.

Rehmania Restaurant

The FDA also suspended the licence of Rehmania Restaurant with immediate effect on July 13. During the inspection, officials found inadequate storage arrangements for food, chemicals and packaging materials, doors without insect-proof protection, rusting and poor-quality equipment, peeling paint and plaster on walls and ceilings, absence of mandatory food testing records, and failure to conduct drinking water quality tests.

FDA cites Food Safety Act violations

The FDA said the licences were suspended under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, after the establishments allegedly failed to comply with food safety and hygiene requirements prescribed under the law.

The regulator said it would continue conducting inspections across Maharashtra and warned that any food business found compromising consumer health or violating food safety regulations would face stringent action, including suspension of licences.