FDA suspends food licence of Blinkit facility, 2 eateries in Mumbai

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) suspended the food licence of a The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) suspended the food licence of a Blinkit facility in Akola and took action against two Mumbai eateries after surprise inspections uncovered serious hygiene and food safety violations. The inspections found issues ranging from unsafe food storage and contaminated food to cockroach infestation and uncertified food handlers.

Apart from the Blinkit centre in Akola, the FDA also took action against Delhi Sweet and Bhelpuri House in Malad and Gulzar Mohammadi Hotel in Kurla West.

Blinkit faces FDA action in Akola

A re-inspection found that deficiencies flagged in an earlier improvement notice remained unresolved. The FDA then held a hearing on August 31 to review the facility’s compliance before deciding to suspend its licence until further orders.

The inspection had flagged poor food storage and unsuitable storage racks, along with non-compliance with the earlier notice.

Malad eatery flagged over unsafe water

At Delhi Sweet and Bhelpuri House in Malad, officials found food stored close to dirty drains, while the establishment was using unfiltered tap water for cooking and drinking without the required water-testing reports.

The FDA also found that the eatery was producing and repacking lassi, sweets, paneer and farsan even though its licence permitted it to operate only under the prepared foods category.

Officials seized unlabelled paneer and lassi that did not carry expiry dates. The inspection also found that 26 of the 36 food handlers did not have mandatory medical fitness certificates. Some workers were handling food with unbandaged burns and untrimmed nails.

Kurla hotel fails FDA hygiene check

Gulzar Mohammadi Hotel in Kurla West also faced action after an inspection on August 27 revealed multiple hygiene and food safety concerns.

The hotel scored only 24 out of 88 marks, or 28 per cent, during the FDA's hygiene assessment. Officials reported cockroach infestation, contaminated food, improper drainage and a lack of required water-testing reports.

The hotel has been barred from preparing, storing, selling or distributing food during the suspension period.