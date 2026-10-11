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Home / India News / Fertiliser supply sparks political row in Rajasthan during rabi season

Fertiliser supply sparks political row in Rajasthan during rabi season

Ashok Gehlot has accused the Rajasthan government of a distribution failure amid rabi sowing, while Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena said fertiliser stocks were adequate

fertiliser

According to the agriculture minister, the state has stocks of 372,000 tonnes of urea, 106,000 tonnes of DAP, 97,000 tonnes of NPK and 208,000 tonnes of SSP

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2026 | 10:12 AM IST

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Availability of fertilisers during the rabi season has snowballed into a political issue, with senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot alleging a collapse of the distribution system, while Agriculture and Horticulture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena dismissed the criticism as misleading.
 
Meena claimed that fertiliser stocks in the state were adequate and urged farmers not to buy or hoard fertilisers unnecessarily due to rumours. “The state government is ensuring the supply of fertilisers in line with the state’s requirements through continuous coordination with the central government,” the minister said.
 
However, former chief minister Gehlot criticised the Bhajanlal government over the issue in a post on X. “Farmers in the state are facing a double whammy. The monsoon failed them, causing crops to wither, and now, when they desperately need fertiliser, it remains unavailable. The distribution system across state cooperative societies has completely collapsed; farmers return empty-handed despite having made online bookings,” he said.
 
 
According to the agriculture minister, the state has stocks of 372,000 tonnes of urea, 106,000 tonnes of DAP, 97,000 tonnes of NPK and 208,000 tonnes of SSP.
 
“Priority supply is being ensured for districts and blocks identified as having low availability and high consumption, matching the demand,” Meena said.

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The minister said that, in line with the central government’s push to promote oilseeds and pulses, a proposal had been made to increase the area under these crops in the state while reducing the area under foodgrains.
 
During the 2025-26 rabi season, sowing covered 3.98 million hectares under oilseeds, 2.06 million hectares under pulses and 4.27 million hectares under cereals. For the 2026-27 rabi season, the state has proposed targets of 4 million hectares under oilseeds, 2.19 million hectares under pulses and 3.85 million hectares under cereals.
 
“A plan for the supply and distribution of fertilisers in the state has been formulated, taking into account the crop-wise proposed acreage and fertiliser requirements,” he said. 

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First Published: Oct 11 2026 | 10:12 AM IST