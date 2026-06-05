Fertility rates in UP, Bihar, NE states drop closer to national average

According to National Family Health Survey-6 (NFHS-6) data released for 2023-24, India's total fertility rate (TFR) remained stable at 2 children per woman — the same as NFHS-5 for 2019-21 — but still stayed below the replacement level of 2.1.

However, the state-wise break-up reveals that most states are now coming closer to the national average of 2 children per woman.

Meghalaya, for example, has recorded the highest drop in TFR, which calculates the average number of children a woman is expected to have throughout her reproductive years.

Its TFR dropped to 2.2 children per woman in 2023-24 from 2.7 in 2019-21, closer to the national average.

Bihar and Uttar Pradesh (UP), among the large states, have recorded a significant decline in fertility rates. While UP's TFR fell from 2.4 children per woman in NFHS-5 to 2.2 in NFHS-6, Bihar's fertility rate declined to 2.7 from 3.0 in 2019-21.

The trends in Meghalaya, though, have been repeated across the entire northeastern region. According to NFHS-6 data, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Mizoram have seen a net decline of 0.3 children per woman, compared to NFHS-5 data. (see chart)

Similarly, Sikkim recorded the lowest TFR at 1 child per woman, while Tripura's fertility rate remained stable at 1.7.

Experts believe that the changes in the northeastern states likely reflect broader demographic and health transitions underway in the region.

“NFHS-6 findings also show significant reductions in teenage pregnancy and child marriage, along with improvements in maternal and child healthcare indicators such as institutional deliveries, skilled birth attendance and immunisation coverage,” said Kshitiz Murdia, chief executive officer and whole-time director of Indira IVF Hospitals.

A Guwahati-based gynaecologist added that there has also been increased adoption of family planning methods in these states, with the contraceptive prevalence rate rising from 66.7 per cent to 69.1 per cent nationally.

She said that the migration of youth to other states, along with a rise in girl-child education in northeastern states, has also contributed to younger couples being more appreciative of family planning.

Most of the southern states, on the other hand, have either recorded a marginal rise in fertility rates or remained stable compared to NFHS-5 numbers. Telangana has recorded a TFR of 1.9 children per woman in NFHS-6, up from 1.8 reported in NFHS-5.

Similarly, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka saw their TFR increase to 1.8 in NFHS-6, compared to 1.7 recorded in NFHS-5. Kerala too has seen its TFR rise to 1.8 from 1.6 recorded in NFHS-4 of 2015-16.

The trend comes despite southern states witnessing a gradual decline in TFR over several years. This had led political leaders in these states to call on couples to have more children, fearing that a drop in TFR could cause a loss of administrative representation at the national level.

However, experts say the new trend indicates that such fears are unfounded. Amitabh Kundu, professor emeritus at Ahmedabad's LJ University, said that the southern states have more or less reached a level of TFR from which it is difficult to decline further.

“With corresponding trends in larger northern states indicating a decline in fertility rates, India is now seeing a convergence that can bridge the North-South divide,” he added.