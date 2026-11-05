One in three consumers still weighing festive car purchase: Survey

Nearly one in three consumers surveyed are still weighing a car purchase this festive season, as fuel technology, ownership costs and features sway decisions, according to a new Grant Thornton Bharat survey.

The Festive Passenger Vehicle Pulse 2026 found that 32.9 per cent of respondents were still exploring options, while 24.9 per cent described themselves as likely or definite buyers during the festive season. Another 42.2 per cent said they were unlikely to purchase a vehicle.

The survey, based on responses from more than 1,300 consumers and over 500 dealers across India, suggests that converting interest into sales could be a bigger challenge for automakers than generating demand.

The findings come against the backdrop of strong industry sales. The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers ( SIAM ) reported passenger vehicle sales of around 2.61 million units in the first half of FY27, up 28 per cent year-on-year.

Which vehicle types are festive buyers preferring?

SUVs and crossovers remain the most preferred vehicle category, with 58.3 per cent of respondents choosing them. However, their share fell from 64 per cent in the 2025 survey.

Hatchbacks gained ground, with preference rising from 10 per cent to 16.6 per cent.

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The shift in consumer preferences broadly reflects the market’s changing vehicle mix.

Utility vehicles accounted for 68 per cent of passenger vehicle sales in the first half of FY27, compared with 65 per cent in FY25 and around 60 per cent in FY24, according to the report.

Why are hybrids still ahead of electric vehicles?

Hybrid vehicles were the preferred powertrain for 37 per cent of respondents, broadly unchanged from 38 per cent in 2025.

Electric vehicle preference increased from 21 per cent to 22.8 per cent, while petrol rose from 30 per cent to 31.3 per cent. Diesel remained the least preferred option at 8.8 per cent.

The findings indicate that consumers are considering electrified options but continue to weigh them against convenience, charging infrastructure and ownership costs.

The survey also found that 70 per cent of respondents rate sustainability as extremely or somewhat important.

However, practical benefits remain central to that preference. Better fuel efficiency was cited by 66.6 per cent as a key sustainability consideration, followed by hybrid technology at 49.5 per cent and lower emissions at 46.9 per cent.

Does digital research replace the dealership experience?

Digital media and influencers are the biggest source of influence during research, cited by 44.8 per cent of respondents, followed by friends and family at 38.6 per cent, traditional media at 9.6 per cent and dealer recommendations at 7 per cent.

Dealerships, however, continue to play the central role in completing purchases.

For 68.7 per cent of respondents, the purchase journey is dealership-led, while 30.3 per cent said they would research online before visiting a dealer.

Only 1 per cent expect to complete the purchase entirely through an online platform.

How aware are buyers of CAFE III and E20 vehicles?

The survey showed that only 32.6 per cent of respondents were aware of the upcoming Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency (CAFE) Phase III norms, while 67.4 per cent were not.

On E20-compatible vehicles, 40.9 per cent flagged concerns over engine performance and maintenance.

Another 20.5 per cent viewed them as future-ready, 15.8 per cent said they needed more information, 12.7 per cent said E20 compatibility would not affect their purchase decision, and 10.1 per cent associated E20 mainly with environmental benefits.

The report said carmakers and dealers would need to invest in powertrain innovation, accessible technology, transparent ownership costs and after-sales service to turn consumer interest into actual purchases.