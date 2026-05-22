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Home / India News / Field hours for Census staff in Delhi rescheduled due to intense heat

Field hours for Census staff in Delhi rescheduled due to intense heat

Delhi revises Census field timings amid severe heatwave as temperatures cross 44°C and authorities issue safety measures for enumerators

heatwave

Representative Image | PTI Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 10:53 PM IST

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The intense summer heat in Delhi has prompted the authorities to revise the field timings for the Census staff engaged in the ongoing house listing exercise across the national capital, officials said on Friday.
 
The office of the divisional commissioner (revenue) has directed the enumerators and supervisors to undertake field visits only during morning and evening hours and avoid working during peak afternoon heat in view of the sharp rise in temperatures.
 
The advisory aims to safeguard the health and well-being of field staff involved in door-to-door enumeration for the house listing and housing Census exercise, with the mercury reaching the 44-degree Celsius mark in Delhi in recent days.
 
 
"In view of the rise in temperatures, the advisory emphasises undertaking field activities during morning and evening hours and avoiding peak midday heat to safeguard the health and well-being of the enumerators and supervisors," the order said.
 
The direction followed an advisory issued by the office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner, which has been circulated to all the district magistrates, deputy commissioners and Census nodal officers in Delhi for implementation.

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Officials said that district authorities and charge officers have been asked to sensitise the field staff and ensure necessary arrangements for the effective implementation of the revised schedule for the Census exercise.
 
Delhi continued to reel under intense heat on Friday with maximum temperatures remaining above normal across the capital, with the weather office retaining its 'orange alert' till May 28.
 
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), temperatures in the national capital hovered above the 43-degree Celsius mark at most weather stations on Friday.
 
Amid the heatwave conditions, city hospitals have reported a spike in heat-related illnesses. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : census Heatwaves Delhi public health

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 10:53 PM IST

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