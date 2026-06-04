Thursday, June 04, 2026 | 01:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Film producer and former CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani passes away at 76

Film producer and former CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani passes away at 76

Pahlaj Nihalani is widely credited for giving actor Govinda his first big break with the 1986 movie 'Ilzaam', and introducing actor Chunky Panday with 'Aag Hi Aag' in 1987

Pahlaj Nihalani

In January 2015, Nihalani was appointed as the chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification | Image: IMDb

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2026 | 1:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pahlaj Nihalani, the veteran producer and former chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), died on Thursday, his friend Shashi Ranjan said on Thursday. He was 76.

Born on January 10, 1950, Nihalani started his career as a producer with the 1982 movie "Haathkadi".

He is widely credited for giving actor Govinda his first big break with the 1986 movie "Ilzaam". He also introduced actor Chunky Panday with "Aag Hi Aag" in 1987.

Nihalani's other producing credits include "Shola Aur Shabnam", "Aankhen", "Dil Tera Diwana", "Talaash" and "Rangeela Raja".

In January 2015, Nihalani was appointed as the chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification.

 

Also Read

Shashi Shekhar Vempati

Centre appoints Shashi Shekhar Vempati as new chairperson of CBFC

Dhurandhar 2 runtime and certification set by Censor Board

Dhurandhar 2 release date: Film gets A certificate, CBFC trims scenes

Chennai High court, Madras High Court, Madras HC

Madras HC sets aside order to grant censor certificate to 'Jana Nayagan'

SC, Supreme Court

SC refuses producer's plea on Vijay-starrer 'Jana Nayagan' censor clearance

Jana Nayagan

'Jana Nayagan' delay deliberate; CBFC appeal will anger TN, says TVK

His tenure, which lasted until August 2017, was riddled with controversies and was marked by frequent run-ins with filmmakers over cuts, disclaimers and certification decisions.

During his stint, he introduced strict new guidelines barring certain expletives even in 'A'-rated films, trimmed kissing scenes, and sought to restrict content that could be seen as hurting religious sentiments or depicting violence.

Critics in the film fraternity frequently accused him of overreach, while he maintained he was simply doing his job.

Shashi Shekhar Vempati, the current chairperson of the CBFC, condoled his death in a post on X.

"Heartfelt condolences from the entire CBFC family on the demise of former CBFC Chairperson Shri Pahlaj Nihalani," he wrote.

He is survived by his wife, Nita Nihalani, and his three sons.

Nihalani's last rites will take place at Santacruz Hindu Crematorium.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon, Mumbai Rains

Monsoon reaches Kerala after three day delay, brings relief from heatwave

Vinesh Phogat at Asian Games 2026 trials

WFI plea against Vinesh Phogat's selection trials order 'infructuous': SC

MCD Hq, municipal corporation of delhi

Malviya Nagar fire: MCD to start 'sealing' illegal commercial buildings

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi-NCR truck scrappage plan: Can replacing old vehicles clean air?

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

Monsoon 'likely' to reach Kerala today; Delhi under yellow alert for storms

Topics : Pahlaj Nihalani CBFC film certification Censor Board

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2026 | 12:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCMR Green Technology IPOGold-Silver Price TodayVodafone Idea Share TargetDelhi yellow AlertJumped Deposit ScamTechnology NewsPersonal Finance