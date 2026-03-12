Fire at Noida electricity meter factory: 26 injured, 250 workers rescued

A fire broke out at an electric meter manufacturing factory in Sector 4 here on Thursday morning, leaving 26 people injured, police said.

The injured were among nearly 250 workers who were trapped inside the factory, Capital Power System Limited, in the Phase 1 police station area when the fire broke out. Rescue teams broke windows to evacuate them, police said.

Nearly 20 fire tenders are at the spot to control the blaze, they said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Manisha Singh said 26 people were injured in the incident and admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

"Some of the injured are undergoing treatment in the ICU. A few have suffered fractures," Singh told PTI, adding that all the injured are stated to be stable.