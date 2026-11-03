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Home / India News / Fire breaks out at HPCL facility in Visakhapatnam; no casualties reported

Fire breaks out at HPCL facility in Visakhapatnam; no casualties reported

The compnay said the fire was confined to the pitch tank area and brought under control within a short time. No casualties were reported

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Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2026 | 1:02 AM IST

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A fire broke out at the HPCL facility here on Monday night, police said.
 However, there were no casualties, said an official.
 Vizag police commissioner Shankabrata Baghci said, "A fire broke out in Vizag HPCL facility and there were no casualties." The official further said that the exact cause of the accident is yet to be confirmed by the oil marketing company. 
Visuals of towering column of fire accompanied by thick smoke, illuminating the night sky over the port city went viral.  HPCL comment: 
According to HPCL, a fire incident was reported at the pitch intermediate storage tank at Visakh Refinery of HPCL, at around 10 pm on 2nd November 2026. The compnay said the refinery’s fire and safety team promptly activated firefighting and emergency response measures. The fire was confined to the pitch tank area and brought under control within a short time. No casualties were reported.
 
 
The company added all refinery units were operating safely and reiterated its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety and emergency preparedness.
 

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First Published: Nov 03 2026 | 12:06 AM IST