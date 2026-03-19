Fire breaks out at Trade and Taxes building in Delhi's ITO, no casualties

A fire broke out at Trade and Taxes building in central Delhi's ITO on Thursday morning, prompting authorities to rush six fire tenders to the spot, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

VIDEO | Fire breaks out at the Trade and Taxes building in central Delhi’s ITO; six fire tenders rushed to the spot. Further details awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) https://t.co/sP6Fg4CY7L pic.twitter.com/D2x8zFAQ4L — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 19, 2026

A call regarding the blaze was received at 8:36 am, following which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he said, adding that the fire was doused at 9.10 am.

Initial reports indicate that the fire erupted on the 12th floor of the building, where the Sales Tax office is located.

Firefighters were deployed to prevent them from spreading to other parts of the multi-storey structure. Further details are awaited.