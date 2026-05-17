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Home / India News / Fire breaks out in coach of Rajdhani Express in MP's Ratlam, no casualties

Fire breaks out in coach of Rajdhani Express in MP's Ratlam, no casualties

The incident occurred between Vikramgarh Alot and Lunirichha stations under the Kota division of the railways, PRO Mukesh Kumar of the Ratlam division said

Fire, Train Fire, Secunderabad Train fire

Representative Image: The affected coach was detached from the rake, and overhead electric supply (OHE) was promptly switched off to ensure safety. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2026 | 10:00 AM IST

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A fire broke out in an AC coach of a Rajdhani Express heading from Thiruvananthapuram to Delhi in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district on Sunday morning, railway officials said.

No casualties have been reported in the blaze that erupted at 5.15 am in the B-1 coach, carrying 68 passengers, of the Thiruvananthapuram-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express (train no. 12431), senior railways commercial manager Sourbah Jain said.

The incident occurred between Vikramgarh Alot and Lunirichha stations under the Kota division of the railways, PRO Mukesh Kumar of the Ratlam division said.

The affected coach was later detached from the rake, and the overhead electric supply was promptly switched off to ensure safety.

 

The fire in the coach was subsequently doused, Kumar said.

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All the passengers were deboarded from the train. None of the passengers sustained injuries, Kota railway PRO Ravindera Lakhara told PTI.

Arrangements have been made to accommodate them in other coaches for the journey up to Kota in Rajasthan.

The train is likely to reach Kota station around 11 am, and an additional coach will be attached there to restore full capacity, officials said.

The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Ratlam has reached the spot, and the accident relief train has also arrived there, Kumar said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Fire accident Train Accident Madhya Pradesh

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First Published: May 17 2026 | 9:29 AM IST

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