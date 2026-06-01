Fire breaks out in Ministry of Education office building in Delhi's ITO
The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the blaze around 9.37 am and rushed eight firefighting vehicles to the spot
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A fire broke out on the second floor of the Ministry of Education office located in the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) campus in central Delhi's ITO area on Monday, an official said.
No casualties have been reported.
The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the blaze around 9.37 am and rushed eight firefighting vehicles to the spot.
Firefighting operations are underway.
The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained, officials said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 11:04 AM IST