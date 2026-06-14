Fire breaks out in restaurant in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji, no casualties
According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a call regarding the fire at the 'Punjabi Tadka' restaurant was received at 4.45 am
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A fire broke out in a restaurant in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji area early Sunday, an official said.
No casualties have been reported.
According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a call regarding the fire at the 'Punjabi Tadka' restaurant was received at 4.45 am.
"The fire was brought under control at around 5.40 am after sustained efforts by the firefighting teams. No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident," a DFS official said.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further investigation into the matter is underway.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Jun 14 2026 | 9:33 AM IST