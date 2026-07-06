Five Mumbai-bound flights diverted due to heavy rain till Monday afternoon

Heavy rainfall continued to disrupt flight operations in Mumbai on Monday, with five inbound flights diverted to alternate airports by 3:30 pm as adverse weather conditions affected the city.

According to Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), IndiGo flight 6E 595 from Raipur and IndiGo flight 6E 1340 from Singapore were diverted to Hyderabad. Akasa Air flight QP 1110, operating from Delhi to Mumbai, was diverted to Ahmedabad.

Air India's AI 2772 service from Kolkata was rerouted to Bengaluru, while Oman Air flight WY 203 from Muscat was diverted to Vadodara, the airport operator said, as reported by news agency PTI.

The diversions came as Mumbai and neighbouring areas continued to receive intense rainfall, affecting transport services across the region.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued weather warnings for the city, while airlines have asked passengers to check flight schedules before travelling to the airport.

Heavy rain has disrupted road, rail and air connectivity in Mumbai over the past two days. Several flights have faced delays, diversions and cancellations because of reduced visibility and operational constraints, while train services have also been affected in parts of Maharashtra.

Authorities have advised residents to avoid non-essential travel as heavy rainfall is expected to continue in parts of Mumbai and surrounding districts. (With updates from agencies)