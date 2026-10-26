Monday, October 26, 2026 | 11:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Flat buyers shouldn't be made to suffer for lapses of govt authorities: SC

Flat buyers shouldn't be made to suffer for lapses of govt authorities: SC

SC ruled that flat buyers who relied on official records cannot be made to suffer for authorities' lapses, directing Tamil Nadu to provide an alternative site to 20 flat owners before demolition

Supreme Court, SC

The top court said that the government's obligation to protect water bodies did not justify ignoring the hardship caused to innocent purchasers by the actions of its own officials. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2026 | 11:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court ruled that flat purchasers who relied on government permissions and official revenue records when buying properties cannot be made to suffer for lapses by government authorities, according to a Live Law report on Sunday.
 
The court was hearing appeals filed by a flat owner and Tamil Nadu Mercantile Bank Limited challenging a Madras High Court judgment that upheld the cancellation of a ryotwari patta granted over the disputed land and directed the demolition of unauthorised structures.
 
While issuing its order, the Supreme Court directed the Tamil Nadu government to provide an alternative site to the owners of 20 flats before demolishing their apartments, which were built on land classified as a water body. It further directed the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu and the District Collector of Tiruvallur to allot the flat owners a vacant site of commensurate value, preferably within six months, before proceeding with the demolition.
 
 
The court observed that the authorities had issued building permissions and altered revenue records, leading bona fide purchasers to believe the property was legally available for purchase.
 
What was the case about?

Also Read

CS Setty, SBI Chairman, BFSI

UPI's rising volumes need investment, minimal MDR can help: SBI Chairman

CS Setty, SBI chairman, BFSI summit

Expecting 50 bps rate hike in Dec, may impact credit demand: SBI chief

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

No new software developed: EC cites 'trade secrets', withholds SIR details

Sensex, Nifty, market indices, FPI selling, US bond yields, Donald Trump, earnings season, trade policy, Reliance, HDFC Bank, monsoon, equity markets

Q2 results: Paytm, REC, Tata Consumer Products among 98 firms on October 26

Biocon Biologics, Biocon

Biocon expands global reach of Stelara biosimilar to nine more markets

 
The dispute concerns 0.72 acres of land in Thirumullaivoyal village in Tiruvallur district, Tamil Nadu. The land was classified as "Government Poramboke - Kanakkan Kuttai," meaning it is legally protected public village pond land that cannot be privately owned.
 
In 2011, the District Revenue Officer, Tiruvallur, granted a ryotwari patta over the 0.72 acres to P Ramadoss, treating the land as ryoti land rather than a water body.
 
Ramadoss subsequently mortgaged the land to Tamil Nadu Mercantile Bank to secure credit facilities worth ₹3.40 crore. A portion measuring 0.22 acres was settled in favour of his wife, who executed a power of attorney in favour of a builder. The builder constructed 20 residential flats on the property and sold them to individual purchasers along with undivided shares in the land.
 
In 2014, a third-party objector challenged the grant of the patta before the Commissioner of Land Administration. In December 2019, the Commissioner cancelled the patta, holding that it had been illegally granted over land classified as a government water body.
 
The Madras High Court subsequently upheld the cancellation and directed the removal of unauthorised structures and the restoration of the water body. The flat owner and the bank then approached the Supreme Court, challenging the High Court's decision.
 
SC flags hardship to buyers over government authorities’ lapses
 
The Supreme Court noted that municipal authorities had approved the building plans for the apartments, while the revenue department had altered the Town Survey Land Register and approved the subdivision of the disputed property. The Court observed that these official actions created a situation in which purchasers could reasonably believe that the land was free from legal impediments.
 
The Bench emphasised that the government's obligation to protect water bodies did not justify ignoring the hardship caused to innocent purchasers by the actions of its own officials. It noted that ordering demolition without examining the hardship faced by the flat owners and their independent legal remedies against the landowner and developer would cause irreparable financial injury and leave families without homes. Accordingly, while refusing to interfere with the cancellation of the patta, the Court directed the state to provide an alternative site before proceeding with the demolition.
 
The top court, however, rejected the appellants' challenge to the cancellation of the patta. It also rejected the argument that the land's designation as a mixed residential zone under the urban development plan altered its legal character.

More From This Section

Jamia Millia Islamia

Jamia orders student union polls within 15 days of constitution approval

Cyclone

Cyclone Arnab expected to make landfall off Andhra coast on October 28

Air pollution, Delhi

Delhi AQI improves slightly to 164, pollution from fine particles persists

coal

Coal supply crunch at power plants deepens: 98 plants have six days' stockspremium

CEC Protest

A Kerala case, two decades later: Gyanesh Kumar faces renewed questionspremium

Topics : Supreme Court Tamil Nadu Chennai BS Web Reports

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchBank holiday todayStocks to buyQ2 Results TodayDr Reddy's share priceGold Silver PriceApollo Micro Systems share priceInfosys shares

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 26 2026 | 11:12 AM IST