Floods claim 41 lives in Assam, rains trigger mass evacuations in Gujarat

Heavy floods in at least two states have taken a toll, even as the monsoon is absent in other parts of India. In Valsad district in Gujarat, record rainfall triggered mass evacuations, while at least 41 persons were killed and 650,000 were in Assam.

Gujarat: Umbergaon gets 1,100 mm in 16 hours, rescue ops underway

In Gujarat, Valsad district's Umbergaon recorded over 1,100 mm of rain in just 16 hours till Thursday morning. As per the State Emergency Operation Centre (SOEC), this is the worst-hit spot in south Gujarat, while at least one rain-related death was reported in Tapi district.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reviewed the situation at the SOEC and has directed officials to shift people from low-lying areas.

According to a PTI report, citing Relief Commissioner Gaurang Makwana, around 1,200 people have been rescued so far. About 1,500 residents in Surat and 2,200 people in Surat city's low-lying areas were moved to safety, while 200 people stranded in 11 Navsari villages were rescued after the Kaveri river rose. Rivers including the Auranga, Par and Daman Ganga overflowed in Valsad.

National and state disaster response teams have been deployed in Surat, Valsad, and Navsari, with more units on standby in Amreli, Junagadh, and Bhavnagar. The Indian Air Force and the Coast Guard are also on alert to airlift stranded people once weather permits, reported PTI.

Amidst the rain's fury, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a red alert for Valsad, Navsari, Dangs, Surat and Tapi for Thursday-Friday, and for Panchmahal, Dahod and Mahisagar in central Gujarat. More than 300 roads across these districts have been closed to traffic, and 200 state-run bus routes have been cancelled. Power outages also hit several areas. Trains to Mumbai were cancelled or short-terminated. As heavy rains wreaked havoc in Dediapada and Sagbara talukas of Narmada district, several villages were cut off, leaving them without communication. Ahmedabad also saw waterlogging and traffic snarls after heavy showers.

Assam: Toll at 41, over 6.5 lakh hit across 11 districts

Flash floods triggered by a cloudburst in the hills have affected more than 6,53,100 people in 11 districts, with 10 deaths recorded in the 24 hours to Wednesday alone, taking the toll to 41, an Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin reported. Sivasagar is the worst-hit with nearly 400,000 persons affected, followed by Charaideo with 111,000, and Jorhat with over 97,000 affected.

Several rivers, including the Desang, Dikhow, Dhansiri and Buridihing, are flowing above the danger or severe-flood mark. By Wednesday, the Army, Air Force, NDRF, SDRF, police and civil agencies had rescued over 8,500 people, with drones used to deliver supplies to stranded, hard-to-reach communities. ASDMA is operating 487 relief camps that are providing shelter to 24,418 displaced people. The IMD has forecast more rain and thunderstorms over the next four days.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Home Minister Shah has assured that an inter-ministerial Central team will visit Assam to assess damage and decide on assistance for rebuilding livelihoods. Sarma visited Golaghat district on Thursday after touring Jorhat and Sivasagar a day earlier.