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Home / India News / FM Sitharaman to review flagship schemes, RRBs in West Bengal: Report

FM Sitharaman to review flagship schemes, RRBs in West Bengal: Report

Last month, BJP came to power with a landslide victory in West Bengal replacing Trinamool Congress, which had ruled the state for 15 years

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2026 | 8:59 PM IST

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Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will soon review the implementation of various flagship schemes, including Jan Dhan, Mudra and PM Vishwakarma, with public sector banks and regional rural banks in West Bengal, government sources said.

Last month, BJP came to power with a landslide victory in West Bengal replacing Trinamool Congress, which had ruled the state for 15 years.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had met Sitharaman in New Delhi on Monday.

The sources said Sitharaman will also review the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme to strengthen capital infrastructure in Bengal.

She will assess the saturation drive of various flagship schemes like PMJDY, Mudra, PM Vishwakarma and Kisan Credit Card in Bengal. The minister will also review the RRBs in the state, sources said, adding credit offtake will also be discussed in the meeting.

 

This would help the state contribute to India's growth journey in industrial development, expanding entrepreneurial opportunities, and employment generation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Modi flagship schemes West Bengal

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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 8:59 PM IST

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