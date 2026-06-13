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Home / India News / Former BJP leader S Vijayadharani, ex-minister K T Pachaimal join TVK

Former BJP leader S Vijayadharani, ex-minister K T Pachaimal join TVK

The three-time legislator Vijayadharani, also an advocate by profession, had joined the BJP in 2024 after resigning as MLA from Vilavancode constituency

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TVK General secretary Aadhav Arjuna and other senior leaders of the party were present on the occasion (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2026 | 1:59 PM IST

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BJP leader S Vijayadharani and former minister K T Pachaimal were among the scores of people who joined the ruling TVK in the presence of its general secretary 'Bussy' N Anand here on Saturday.

The three-time legislator Vijayadharani, also an advocate by profession, had joined the BJP in 2024 after resigning as MLA from Vilavancode constituency.

She had formerly been president of Tamil Nadu Mahila Congress.

Pachaimal had served as Forests Minister in the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa-led Cabinet.

Both Vijayadharani and Pachaimal, who hail from the southern coastal Kanyakumari district, joined the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam along with their supporters.

 

TVK General secretary Aadhav Arjuna and other senior leaders of the party were present on the occasion.

R Vanaroja, former AIADMK MP, who represented Tiruvannamalai constituency, and AIADMK North Chennai South (West) district secretary N Balaganga were among the prominent personalities who joined the ruling party today.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : AIADMK BJP tvk tamilaga vettri kazhagam

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First Published: Jun 13 2026 | 1:59 PM IST

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