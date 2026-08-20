Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar, who was serving a life sentence in cases linked to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi, died at Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday, news agency PTI reported.

Kumar was lodged in Tihar Jail when he was taken to Safdarjung Hospital. Doctors declared him dead on arrival.

A three-time Lok Sabha MP, Kumar represented the Outer Delhi constituency and was a prominent Congress leader. He resigned from the party after his conviction in 2018.

1984 anti-Sikh riots

The riots began after then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards, Satwant Singh and Beant Singh, on October 31, 1984. Following her death, Sikhs were attacked across Delhi, with homes and shops targeted.

Thousands of Sikhs were killed in the violence, most of them in Delhi. Kumar faced several cases related to the riots over more than three decades. Different courts acquitted and convicted him at various stages of the legal proceedings.

In 2010, Kumar was charged with murder, rioting, criminal conspiracy and inciting violence. A district court acquitted him in 2013, but the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) challenged the verdict in the Delhi High Court.

In December 2018, the Delhi High Court sentenced Kumar to life imprisonment for his role in the riots. His lawyer later approached the Supreme Court, but the appeal was rejected.

Kumar was granted bail in one riot-related case on April 27, 2022. However, he continued to remain in jail because of his conviction in another case.

On February 12, 2025, a Delhi court convicted Kumar in another 1984 riots case for instigating and participating in the killings of Jaswant Singh and his son, Tarundeep Singh, on November 1, 1984. The prosecution examined 14 eyewitnesses in the case.

On February 25, 2025, the court sentenced Kumar to life imprisonment in the case.

Political career

Kumar was born on September 23, 1945. He entered politics as a Delhi councillor in 1977 after being elected to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. He later became general secretary of the Delhi Congress.

In 1980, Kumar was elected to the 7th Lok Sabha from Outer Delhi on a Congress ticket. He returned to Parliament in 1991 and was elected again from the constituency in 2004.

He remained an important Congress leader until the legal cases linked to the 1984 riots led to his conviction.