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Home / India News / Former Punjab minister Bhagat Chunni Lal passes away at 93 in Jalandhar

Former Punjab minister Bhagat Chunni Lal passes away at 93 in Jalandhar

Chunni Lal served as a cabinet minister in the 2012 SAD-BJP government and held the portfolios of Local Government and Medical Education and Research

Bhagat Chunni Lal

Bhagat Chunni Lal | Image: www.indiavotekar.com

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2026 | 10:14 AM IST

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Former Punjab minister Bhagat Chunni Lal passed away on Thursday, his son and Cabinet minister Mohinder Bhagat said.

The 93-year-old Lal breathed his last at his home in Jalandhar.

"Chunni Lal Bhagat ji is no longer with us. We are deeply saddened by his demise, Mohinder Bhagat, who is the Horticulture minister in the AAP government, said.

His cremation will take place in Jalandhar at 5 pm on Thursday.

The Punjab government declared a half-day holiday in view of Lal's demise.

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Lal was a cabinet minister in the erstwhile SAD-BJP government in 2012. He held the portfolios of Local Government and Medical Education and Research in the then Parkash Singh Badal government.

 

Born in Sialkot (now in Pakistan) on December 1, 1932, his family settled in Jalandhar after partition.

Lal unsuccessfully contested his first election as an Independent from Jalandhar South in 1985. He won the election from the same constituency on a BJP ticket in 1997.

He again became MLA in 2007 and 2012. In 2012, he contested from Jalandhar West following the delimitation process.

Lal served as deputy speaker of the Punjab Assembly in 2011.

His son joined the AAP after quitting the BJP in April 2023.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Punjab BJP

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First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 10:14 AM IST