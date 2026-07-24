Three days after police baton-charged youths marching to Parliament to protest examination paper leaks, Modi reached out to them on social media, while government interlocutors urged the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) to agree to talks. Modi announced that the government will set up fast-track courts to hear alleged exam paper leak cases. More strict actions against paper leaks to come in tomorrow’s Cabinet! pic.twitter.com/NRysBukk5U — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2026 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a video message on Thursday evening, said that the government would announce stricter measures to curb paper leaks during Friday's Cabinet meeting.Three days after police baton-charged youths marching to Parliament to protest examination paper leaks, Modi reached out to them on social media, while government interlocutors urged the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) to agree to talks. Modi announced that the government will set up fast-track courts to hear alleged exam paper leak cases.

CJP delegation will meet with govt ministers on Friday

Meanwhile, according to sources, a delegation of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is also scheduled to meet government ministers on Friday.

The meeting will take place at 12.30 pm, but its venue has not been disclosed.

This comes after intense backroom negotiations to end the deadlock over the NEET paper leak, the sources said.

The CJP has been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar here over the NEET paper leak, demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and an overhaul of education system.