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Friday's Cabinet meeting to announce tougher action on paper leaks: PM

CJP delegation will meet with govt ministers on Friday

Narendra Modi, PM Modi, Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Image: Bloomberg

BS Web Team
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 12:30 AM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a video message on Thursday evening, said that the government would announce stricter measures to curb paper leaks during Friday's Cabinet meeting.  Three days after police baton-charged youths marching to Parliament to protest examination paper leaks, Modi reached out to them on social media, while government interlocutors urged the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) to agree to talks. Modi announced that the government will set up fast-track courts to hear alleged exam paper leak cases. 
 
CJP delegation will meet with govt ministers on Friday
 
  
  Meanwhile, according to sources, a delegation of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is also scheduled to meet government ministers on Friday.

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The meeting will take place at 12.30 pm, but its venue has not been disclosed.
 
This comes after intense backroom negotiations to end the deadlock over the NEET paper leak, the sources said.
 
The CJP has been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar here over the NEET paper leak, demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and an overhaul of education system.

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Topics : Narendra Modi Question paper leak NEET exams

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 12:26 AM IST

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