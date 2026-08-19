From cars to cash, CM Vijay announces bonanza for 234 Tamil Nadu MLAs

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday announced a new support package for all 234 MLAs, giving them government vehicles, a monthly allowance for vehicle-related expenses and money to hire an office assistant. The announcements, made in the state Assembly, came after Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) MLA L E Jothimani raised the issue of logistical support for legislators and said MLAs could not work effectively without the necessary resources. Responding to this, Vijay said every MLA would be provided a government vehicle to help them carry out constituency-related duties. The government will also provide ₹75,000 a month to each MLA towards the driver's salary, fuel and maintenance of the vehicle. In addition, every MLA will get ₹25,000 a month to hire a secretary or assistant for official work.

"There are a number of MLAs in the current Assembly who have been elected for the first time and come from humble backgrounds," Vijay said while explaining the decision.

He further said MLAs are elected representatives who are expected to remain connected to their constituencies, travel to different parts of their areas and respond to local problems. If basic logistical support is missing, he said, it can make that work harder.

Vijay's announcement was welcomed by the legislators. TVK MLA Sindhu broke into a song in the Assembly to thank the chief minister. Congress MLA Tharagai Cuthbert said the decision had made MLAs happy and suggested that even opposition legislators would welcome the move. School Education Minister Raj Mohan also backed the move, pointing to its job-creation benefits.

The opposition DMK, however, questioned the need for the additional expenditure. They questioned the cost of providing cars and recurring allowances to all 234 MLAs, adding to the financial commitments of the state government.

The ₹75,000 vehicle-related support and ₹25,000 assistant allowance together amount to ₹1 lakh a month for every MLA. Across all 234 legislators, that works out to about ₹2.34 crore a month, or nearly ₹28.1 crore a year, before factoring in the cost of purchasing the government vehicles.

Vijay’s other key announcements