From Pahadpur to Purvodaya: PM Modi sees Odisha driving India's growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid out an expansive vision for the development of eastern India, asserting that the rise of states like Odisha would be central to India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Addressing a massive public gathering at Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district during celebrations marking two years of the BJP government in Odisha and 12 years of the NDA government at the Centre, Modi said the Centre's "Purvodaya" strategy places eastern India at the heart of the country's growth story.

The Prime Minister, who shared the stage with President Droupadi Murmu, Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, described the occasion as historic. He said Odisha's daughter, President Droupadi Murmu, had risen from the soil of Mayurbhanj to occupy the country's highest constitutional office, becoming a source of inspiration for the nation.

Extending birthday greetings to the President, whose 68th birthday coincided with the event, Modi praised her simplicity, compassion and lifelong commitment to public service. He said Murmu's journey had enhanced not only the identity of Mayurbhanj but also the pride of the entire state.

Prior to the public meeting, the Prime Minister visited Murmu's village, Pahadpur, and the educational institution she established, where he interacted with children. He said the experience was inspiring and reflected the President's deep connection with the tribal communities and underprivileged children of the region.

Announcing a new development initiative for the President's village, Modi said Pahadpur would be transformed into a model "Suryagram" or solar village under the PM Surya Ghar programme. Every household in the village would be enabled to generate solar power, he said, adding that residents would not only receive free electricity but could also earn additional income by selling surplus power. Drawing a parallel with Odisha's iconic Sun Temple at Konark, Modi said Pahadpur would become nationally recognised as a solar-powered village.

The Prime Minister underlined the significance of Odisha in the Centre's broader vision of economic transformation. He said the development of eastern India is indispensable for the development of the nation and the region, long associated with backwardness during previous decades, is now emerging as a gateway to growth and opportunity.

Highlighting Odisha's strategic advantages, Modi said the state possessed abundant mineral wealth, a long coastline, strong agricultural resources and a talented young population. These strengths, he said, are being leveraged through massive investments in infrastructure, industry and connectivity. Odisha is witnessing record investments in railway infrastructure, highways, economic corridors, sports facilities, energy projects, semiconductor manufacturing and green energy sectors, he maintained.

The Prime Minister said Odisha has emerged as a major investment destination. The state has attracted investment proposals worth nearly Rs 20 trillion, while work is progressing on mega projects valued at more than Rs 3.5 trillion. More than Rs 6,000 crore is being invested in the power sector alone, he said, while urban transformation initiatives such as the Samruddha City Scheme would strengthen the state's development trajectory.

Modi credited the "double-engine government" of the Centre and the state for ensuring faster implementation of welfare programmes and development schemes. He said governance is now focused on reaching citizens directly and reducing bureaucratic hurdles. He cited the state's decision to procure paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal, the implementation of the Subhadra Yojana benefiting more than one crore women and the rollout of Ayushman Bharat in Odisha as examples of this approach.

He also highlighted the reopening of all four gates of the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, saying it reflected the government's commitment to respecting the sentiments of devotees while ensuring development in every direction.

The Prime Minister devoted a significant portion of his speech to tribal welfare, an issue closely linked to both Mayurbhanj and President Murmu's political journey. Recalling his own experience of working among tribal communities, Modi said tribal regions had historically remained deprived of basic services. To address these challenges, the government has launched the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan, integrating health, education, housing and infrastructure interventions for the comprehensive development of tribal villages.

He said the PM JANMAN programme, designed for Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), was shaped by discussions with President Murmu and aimed at ensuring last-mile delivery of government services. Government officials are now reaching remote tribal settlements directly to ensure access to welfare benefits.

The Prime Minister also highlighted efforts to expand educational opportunities for tribal youth. Nearly 500 Eklavya Model Residential Schools have already been established across the country, while around 750 have been sanctioned. Millions of tribal students have received scholarships under pre-matric and post-matric schemes, he said, and announced the approval of a new Navodaya Vidyalaya in Mayurbhanj district.

On healthcare, he said a nationwide campaign has been launched to combat diseases such as sickle-cell anaemia, which disproportionately affect tribal populations. More than 40 million health cards have been distributed under related initiatives, while Ayushman Bharat has enabled crores of tribal beneficiaries to access free treatment. The Jal Jeevan Mission is improving access to safe drinking water in remote tribal regions, he said.

Looking ahead, Modi linked Odisha's future with India's long-term national aspirations. He noted that Odisha would celebrate the centenary of its formation in 2036, while India would mark 100 years of Independence in 2047. These milestones, he said, aligned Odisha's development goals with the national mission of building a "Viksit Bharat".

"A stronger Odisha will contribute to a stronger India," he said, expressing confidence that the state's resources, human capital and cultural heritage would play a major role in shaping the country's future.

With International Day of Yoga set to be observed on June 21, Modi also invoked Odisha's rich spiritual and cultural traditions, describing it as a land deeply connected with knowledge and yoga. From the soil of Odisha, he called upon people across India and the world to embrace yoga as a way of life.

During the event, Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stones for projects worth around Rs 47,600 crore spanning the roads, railways, power, education and healthcare sectors. He said these projects would accelerate economic growth and improve the quality of life of citizens across the state.