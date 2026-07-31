From Priya Nair to Sudha Murty, Hurun India spotlights women leaders

There are few sectors where women are not making their mark, which is why no single category can capture their achievements. The 2026 Candere Hurun India Women Leaders List reflects this diversity, spanning 12 categories rooted in five pillars — wealth creation, value creation, impact, culture and startups. It features 117 women, up from 97 in 2025.

Priya Nair, who takes over as chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) of Hindustan Unilever on August 1, leads the list of professional CEOs. HCLTech's Roshni Nadar Malhotra tops the wealth multipliers category with a net worth of ₹2,84,120 crore.

The list features several well-known women from across fields, including Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (Veterans, Wealth Multipliers), International Booker Prize 2025 winner Banu Mushtaq (Author), Nykaa founder and CEO Falguni Nayar (Wealth Multipliers), author and philanthropist Sudha Murty, Olympian P V Sindhu and Paralympian Avani Lekhara, among others.

While the number of categories has increased from nine in 2025 to 12 in 2026, Anas Rahman Junaid, founder and chief researcher, Hurun India, said there is scope for further expansion.

“Next-generation leaders and venture capitalists would be really interesting to track as there have been surveys showing that women-led venture capital firms are creating better and more opportunities for fellow women,” he said.

The leaders across all 12 categories were selected using different methodologies. For example, the Heartland Founders category is based on company valuation for businesses started in Tier-II and Tier-III cities or rural India. The Wealth Multipliers category includes those whose net worth increased in 2025 compared with 2024, as well as new entrants. Honourees are ranked by the growth in their net worth during the period.

Artificial intelligence (AI), he said, is another category worth tracking because it is among the fastest-growing sectors.

“We have Rithika Mohan, co-founder and chief administrative officer of spacetech firm Garuda Aerospace,” Junaid said, adding that women remain underrepresented in leadership roles at top AI startups and technology companies, although that is expected to change over time.

Para-archer Sheetal Devi, 19, is the youngest woman featured on the list, while industrialist and entrepreneur Rajni Bector, 89, is the oldest honouree.

Entrepreneur Ananya Birla, daughter of industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, topped the social media influencers category with a 277 per cent year-on-year increase in Instagram followers.

Together, the 117 honourees represent a combined valuation of ₹39 trillion.

“The presence of women in the lists of top brand valuation and wealth creation is only going to increase, and we have seen this trajectory,” Junaid said. “If we look at the dollar billionaire list, India has about 320 billionaires, of which around 60 are now women. When we started compiling that list 14 years ago, there were only 10.”

Across the five pillars, value creation accounts for 19 honourees, followed by wealth creation with 18. Impact remains the most selective pillar with only 10 honourees. Among individual categories, Olympic and Paralympic medallists is the largest, with 20 women featured.