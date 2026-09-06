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Home / India News / FSSAI cancels licences of two West Bengal-based firms for violation

FSSAI cancels licences of two West Bengal-based firms for violation

In a social media post on Sunday, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) informed the action taken against these two companies

FSSAI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2026 | 7:45 PM IST

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Food regulator FSSAI has suspended licences of West Bengal-based companies, Kailash Formulation and Sanecure Water Project, for violation of laws related to hygiene and sanitation.

In a social media post on Sunday, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) informed the action taken against these two companies.

"Enforcement drives in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal, lead to the suspension of FSSAI licenses for Kailash Formulation and Sanecure Water Project due to severe violations of hygiene, sanitation, and compliance standards," the regulator said.

On Kailash Formulation, the FSSAI said that the suspension order has been issued for non-conformance to compulsory food safety regulations.

 

"Overall cleaning, hygiene and sanitation of the premises was found to be unsatisfactory. Lack of proper hand-washing, changing and hygiene facilities, along with missing medical examination, inoculation and personal hygiene records for food handlers," the FSSAI said.

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Moreover, FSSAI said the company did not maintain mandatory documents.

Due to several violations, the FSSAI licence of Kailash Formulation was suspended in the interest of public health, in respect of all food businesses.

In the case of Sanecure Water Project, the FSSAI observed "poor hygiene and sanitation, inadequate pest-proofing, and significant pest infestation'. It found rust/corrosion on equipment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : FSSAI West Bengal Food safety

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First Published: Sep 06 2026 | 7:45 PM IST