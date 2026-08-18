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Home / India News / FSSAI notice impact: Dabur, Ferns N Petals, 4 other firms rectify mistakes

FSSAI notice impact: Dabur, Ferns N Petals, 4 other firms rectify mistakes

FSSAI said that six companies, including Dabur India and Ferns N Petals, have rectified their mistakes following the notices issued against them for misleading labels, claims and advertisements.

FSSAI

FSSAI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2026 | 8:12 PM IST

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Food regulator FSSAI on Tuesday said that six companies, including Dabur India and Ferns N Petals, have rectified their mistakes following the notices issued against them for misleading labels, claims and advertisements.

In a social media post, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) informed the public about the 'corrective action taken by FBOs (food business operators) post notices issued by the regulator.

These six companies are: Lotte India Corporation Pvt Ltd, Dabur India, Ferns N Petals Pvt Ltd, Eat Better Ventures Pvt Ltd, S S Product Prop and Om Sai Healthcare.

"Following notices from FSSAI, major FBOs have taken prompt corrective actions. Measures range from withdrawing misleading label claims to revising product packaging to ensure consumer safety and compliance," the regulator said in the post.

 

In the case of Dabur, the FSSAI said that the company was selling ayurvedic proprietary medicinal oil as edible oil.

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"Dabur has informed that the company has directed all e-commerce platforms to list the product under appropriate category of ayurvedic proprietary medicine and is in the process to list the product under appropriate category on its own website since the product will not fall under the purview of FSSAI," the regulator said.

Lotte India has removed 100 per cent claims on labels.

In the case of Ferns N Petals, the FSSAI said that there were several violations, including misleading labels.

The chocolate product contained hydrogenated vegetable fat in place of cocoa butter. As per the regulation, chocolates containing vegetable fats other than cocoa butter must bear the following declaration in bold: "CONTAINS COCOA BUTTER EQUIVALENT / VEGETABLE FAT IN ADDITION TO COCOA BUTTER."  Further, the per cent RDA (Recommended Dietary Allowance) values were not declared in the nutritional information table. The product is marketed as almond chocolate, and the label displays images of almonds; the ingredient percentage of mango was not declared in the ingredient list.

Ferns N Petals informed that the "corrective measures have been taken, and the labels of all other products, including Roasted Almond Chocolate, have been rectified as per the show cause notice issued."  Eat Better Ventures has removed comparative claims and vegan claims, while Om Sai Healthcare is revising marketing materials and website content.

Om Sai Healthcare also assured the FSSAI that it would not use misleading advertisements and claims in future.

FSSAI noted that "regulatory oversight" is driving accountability in the food industry.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : FSSAI Dabur Food safety

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First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 8:12 PM IST