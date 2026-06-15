FSSAI flags 15 food brands for misleading 'healthy', 'organic' labels

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India ( FSSAI ) on Sunday, June 14, issued notices to 15 food brands for misleading customers. The food regulator issued notices to several food business operators (FBOs) over claims such as "healthy", "organic", "zero maida" and similar descriptions that could influence consumer choices. The notices cover products ranging from health supplements and breads to snacks, juices and organic foods. While the brands differ widely, the regulator's concern is the same: whether names and claims create a perception that products are healthier, purer or nutritionally superior. “These FBOs are directed to strictly comply with the established labelling and display regulations to prevent consumer deception,” FSSAI said in a post on X.

The brands mentioned in the notice include Healthy Master, Neuherbs True Vitamin, PLAN B, The Health Factory, Troovy, Healthy Choice, Emami’s Healthy & Tasty and Health Aid. Notices were also sent to Organic Wisdom, Shine Organic, Two Brothers Organic Farms, Storia, World of Organic and Iota Water.

Brand labels mislead consumers

The regulator said trade names such as Healthy Master, Healthy Choice, Health Aid, Emami 's Healthy & Tasty edible oil and products sold under The Health Factory's "Zero Maida" branding could mislead consumers by implying health benefits or nutritional superiority.

According to the notices, such names are "likely to mislead consumers" and may violate existing food-labelling regulations. In one instance, FSSAI questioned Troovy's Healthy Mix chips, saying the use of the word "healthy" could be misleading given the product's ingredient composition.

The crackdown is part of a broader tightening of food-labelling rules. Over the past two years, FSSAI has increased scrutiny of health claims, purity claims and product descriptions, reflecting growing concern that consumers may be making purchasing decisions based on marketing language rather than nutritional information.