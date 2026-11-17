The government is preparing safety standards for e-rickshaws along the lines of Bharat NCAP to enhance road safety, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday.

Addressing the 'Bharatiya Yuva Shakti Trust (BYST) JRD Tata Awards 2026', the Minister for Road, Transport and Highways said road safety is an important issue for the government. Nearly five lakh road accidents occur in the country annually, claiming 1.8 lakh lives.

"We are preparing safety standards for e-rickshaws on the lines of Bharat NCAP to enhance road safety measures," Gadkari said.

Launched in 2023, Bharat NCAP (Bharat New Car Assessment Program) is India's official, independent vehicle safety rating system that crash-tests passenger cars and assigns them a rating from 1 to 5 stars. It evaluates how well cars protect adult and child occupants during collisions.

He said job creation is a key government priority, and he aims to provide employment opportunities to 12 crore youth in the next 2-3 years. "The economic situation of farmers and people living in rural and tribal areas is very bad,"Gadkari, who is known for his frank views, said.

The minister said that if he will monetise highway projects, then he will get atleast ₹15 lakh crore. "I have no shortage of money or resources for highway projects; the reality is that we are not able to spend money," he said.

Talking about India's automobile industry, Gadkari said the government's aim is to make India's automobile industry number one in the world within five years.

"Within five years, our target is to make India's automobile industry the number 1 in the world it is difficult, but not impossible." Gadkari pointed out that the quality of vehicles manufactured in India is good and cost is less, so all top automobile companies are present in the country. "When I took charge as transport minister, the size of the Indian automobile industry was ₹14 lakh crore. The size of the Indian automobile industry now is ₹22 lakh crore." Currently, the US automobile industry is worth ₹78 lakh crore, followed by China (Rs 47 lakh crore) and India (Rs 22 lakh crore).

Gadkari said the future of the Indian automobile industry is very good, as the country has trained manpower.