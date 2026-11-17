A major gas leak was reported at an oil well belonging to the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation ( ONGC ) in Andhra Pradesh's Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district on Tuesday, prompting the evacuation of nearly 800 people living within a 1 km radius of the site, according to news agency PTI.

The leak occurred near Geddada village in Mamidikuduru mandal. The incident marks at least the fourth reported ONGC gas leak in the district this year.

According to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the incident occurred around 4:30 am on Tuesday at Tadivarimeraka, within the limits of Nagaram village in Mamidikuduru mandal of the Rajole constituency. Gas suddenly erupted from the well with a loud noise and gushed into the air in large quantities.

Police also halted vehicular movement on the nearby Geddada-Mamidikuduru highway as a precautionary measure.

Authorities have cordoned off the site and deployed a water blanket to contain the leak. "Right now, all the senior officers are on the spot and are trying to control it," an ONGC official said, adding, "Within one hour or two hours we will have a clearer picture," PTI reported.

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"An area within a 1 km radius (from the gas leak area) has been evacuated. Roughly 400 to 500 households. ONGC (officials) are already on the spot. Mostly, the (gas leak) will be plugged by evening," he told PTI.

Reassuring residents that the situation was under control, Ravirala said the gas was dispersing vertically rather than horizontally. "It is not that major an issue right now," he said.

What has the Andhra Pradesh CM said?

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has spoken with officials about the gas leak and directed them to immediately shift people living in the vicinity to safer locations.

Stressing that public safety must be the highest priority, Naidu instructed ONGC to deploy specialised technical teams immediately to contain the blowout, reported ANI. The evacuation process has already begun.

Expressing concern over the recurrence of similar incidents in the region in recent times, the Chief Minister directed state officials to contact ONGC authorities, speak directly with the company's chairman and senior management, and conduct a comprehensive review of the safety protocols currently in place.

The latest incident follows several ONGC gas leaks in the district this year. In January, an uncontrolled leak at a gas well in Mori village led to a fire that lasted nearly five days.