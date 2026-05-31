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Home / India News / Gen NS Raja Subramani takes charge as new CDS, succeeds Gen Anil Chauhan

Gen NS Raja Subramani takes charge as new CDS, succeeds Gen Anil Chauhan

Gen Subramani, widely known as an expert on Pakistan and China, was serving as the Military Advisor at the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS)

Gen NS Raja Subramani, CDS

Gen NS Raja Subramani on Sunday took charge as India's new Chief of Defence Staff | Image: X@SpokespersonMoD

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 31 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

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Gen NS Raja Subramani on Sunday took charge as India's new Chief of Defence Staff and his primary mandate will be to implement the ambitious military theaterisation plan and bolster tri-services synergy.

He succeeded Gen Anil Chauhan, who signed off after completing his tenure as the country's senior-most military commander on Saturday.

Gen Subramani, widely known as an expert on Pakistan and China, was serving as the Military Advisor at the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS). He retired as the Vice Chief of Army Staff on July 31 last year.

As Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Subramani's primary task will be to implement the theaterisation model by rolling out integrated military commands.

 

In his illustrious career spanning over 40 years, Gen Subramani served across a wide spectrum of conflict and terrain profiles and held numerous Command, Staff and Instructional appointments.

He served as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff from July 1, 2024 to July 31, 2025 and was General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Central Command from March 2023 till June 2024.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : defence sector Indian Army Defence

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First Published: May 31 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

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