Goa govt plans up to 50% subsidy on EVs for bike taxi, auto operators

The Goa government plans to offer up to 50 per cent subsidy on electric vehicles for licensed motorcycle pilots and autorickshaw operators to accelerate the state's transition to clean mobility, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said.

Chairing a high-level meeting on Sustainable Transport Strategy, Sawant on Friday directed the Department of New and Renewable Energy to finalise the subsidy scheme and draft a policy to transition industrial establishments to cleaner energy alternatives.

According to an official statement, the chief minister asked the department to draft a policy for the phased replacement of diesel generator (DG) sets installed in industrial and commercial establishments.

The proposed policy will encourage the use of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), solar photovoltaic systems integrated with battery storage, gas-based systems wherever feasible, and other sustainable energy technologies.

Sawant said the policy should include a clear implementation roadmap, financial incentives, stakeholder consultations and regulatory measures to facilitate a gradual transition to cleaner sources of energy.

He directed the department to formulate a comprehensive scheme offering up to 50 per cent subsidy on electric vehicles to existing licensed motorcycle pilots and autorickshaw operators to encourage them to move away from petrol-powered vehicles.

As part of the state's electric mobility infrastructure, Sawant said the Department of New and Renewable Energy will establish 70 new electric vehicle charging stations across Goa under the Centre's 'PM E-Drive Scheme'.

He also announced that diesel-powered buses of the state-run Kadamba Transport Corporation (KTC), which are around 10 years old, will be retrofitted with compressed natural gas (CNG) engines to reduce emissions.