Saturday, March 28, 2026 | 10:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Goa nightclub fire: Court denies bail to Luthra brothers in forgery case

Goa nightclub fire: Court denies bail to Luthra brothers in forgery case

The Luthras owned Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora village of North Goa, where a fire broke out on December 6, 2025, killing 25 people and injuring 50 others

Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, owners of Birch by Romeo Lane, have landed in Delhi after the Thai authorities deported them following a request from the Indian side

The additional sessions court in Mapusa on Friday rejected the petition filed by the Luthra brothers | Photo: X@ANI

Press Trust of India Panaji
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2026 | 10:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A court in Goa has rejected the anticipatory bail pleas of Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, owners of the fire-ravaged Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, in a case involving the alleged forgery of documents to obtain an excise licence.

The additional sessions court in Mapusa on Friday rejected the petition filed by the brothers, their advocate Parag Rao said.

The Luthras owned Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora village of North Goa, where a fire broke out on December 6, 2025, killing 25 people and injuring 50 others.

The brothers, who had fled to Thailand after the fire and were deported from that nation on December 17, are currently in Colvale central jail in North Goa.

 

While the Anjuna police were investigating the duo in connection with the fire, the Mapusa police registered a case of forgery, accusing them of providing forged documents to obtain a licence from the excise department for the nightclub.

Also Read

fire,bus fire

13 killed in Andhra bus fire; Prez Murmu condoles, PM announces ex-gratia

Anthropic

Judge questions Trump admin over 'security risk' tag on Anthropic

starship explosion

Texas refinery explosion near coast forces residents to shelter in place

Goa Fire

Goa nightclub fire case: Court grants bail to co-owner Ajay Gupta

Fire, Fire accident

At least 10 killed, 59 injured in South Korean factory fire: Officials

Talking to reporters, advocate Rao said the judge announced that both their anticipatory bail applications were rejected.

"We are yet to get the detailed judgment. We will have to study the order. We were not expecting it to be rejected," he said.

He further pointed out that Ajay Gupta, another owner of the ill-fated nightclub, had been granted bail by the court in connection with the fire and the same forgery case.

Rao said the brothers had contended that the alleged false documents were with the police, so the authorities don't require their custody in the case.

He said that his clients had not applied for the documents, which were allegedly forged.

The health officer of Candolim Health Centre (North Goa) had registered a case against the Luthras, claiming that they had forged his signature to create a fake No Objection Certificate (NOC) and submitted it to the excise department to get a licence for the nightclub.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Revanth Reddy, Revanth, Telangan CM

Telangana to explore AI tax to offset job losses, says CM Revanth Reddy

Delhi Rains, Rain

Storms, rain sweep India; IMD issues yellow alert in Delhi as mercury dips

Amit Shah, Home Minister

India has no LPG shortage, fuel prices stable amid global spike: Amit Shah

Modi, Narendra Modi

Seven secretary panels to appraise iGoM on measures amid West Asia crisispremium

Modi, Narendra Modi

Energy security, citizens' interests top priorities: Modi at meet with CMs

Topics : Goa Fire accident Court cases forgery

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2026 | 10:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRIL Share PriceUpcoming DividendsGovt Cut Excise Duties on Petrol, DieselGold and Silver Rate todayStock Market CrashPetrol Excise Duty CutONGC Share PriceLPG Crisis