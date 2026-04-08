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Home / India News / Goa nightclub fire: Luthra brothers granted bail, set to walk out of jail

Goa nightclub fire: Luthra brothers granted bail, set to walk out of jail

Advocate Parag Rao, representing the Luthras, told reporters that Judicial Magistrate First Class (Mapusa) Jude Sequeira granted regular bail to the accused in the forgery case

Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, owners of Birch by Romeo Lane, have landed in Delhi after the Thai authorities deported them following a request from the Indian side

Goa court on Wednesday granted bail to Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, owners of fire-ravaged nightclub Birch by Romeo Lane | Photo: X@ANI

Press Trust of India Panaji
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

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A Goa court on Wednesday granted bail to Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, owners of fire-ravaged nightclub Birch by Romeo Lane, in a forgery case, paving the way for their release from jail. The brothers had earlier secured bail in a case related to the devastating blaze of last December that left 25 dead.

Advocate Parag Rao, representing the Luthras, told reporters that Judicial Magistrate First Class (Mapusa) Jude Sequeira granted regular bail to the accused in the forgery case.

With this verdict, Rao said, the brothers will be released from jail.

Rao said his clients have been asked to report to the Mapusa police station for the next five days. "We are waiting for the detailed judgment in the case," he said.

 

The case pertains to allegations that the Luthra brothers used forged documents, including a fake no-objection certificate (NOC), to obtain permissions and an excise licence for operating their nightclub at Arpora village in North Goa.

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According to police, the alleged forged NOC was later used to get regulatory clearances.

A sessions court at Mapusa on April 1 had granted bail to the two brothers in a case related to the deadly fire at Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub last December that killed 25 persons.

Hours after the fire broke out at the club on December 6, 2025, the brothers had fled to Thailand, from where they were deported to India on December 17 and arrested by the Anjuna police from the coastal state.

The forgery case was registered separately by Mapusa police after a complaint from the health officer of the Candolim Primary Health Centre, who alleged that his signature had been forged and a fabricated entry had been made in the official register to secure the health NOC.

The tragedy had triggered a massive probe into fire safety violations, licensing procedures and alleged negligence in the operation of the club.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Goa fire safety fire

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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

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