Govt absorbing burden of oil price rise to shield consumers: Hardeep Puri

Amid a sharp rise in global crude oil prices, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the government has chosen to absorb the financial impact rather than pass on the full burden of rising fuel costs to consumers.

The statement comes soon after the government slashed excise duties on petrol and diesel by ₹10 per litre each, bringing the levy down to ₹3 per litre on petrol and eliminating it entirely on diesel.

In a post on X, Puri said international crude prices have surged sharply over the past month, rising from around $70 per barrel to about $122 per barrel. As a result, petrol and diesel prices have increased globally.

He noted that prices have risen by 30-50 per cent in Southeast Asian countries, around 30 per cent in North America, 20 per cent in Europe, and about 50 per cent in African countries.

Government chose to absorb impact: Puri

Puri said the government had two options in response to the spike in crude oil prices: either pass on steep price hikes to consumers, as seen in other countries, or absorb the financial burden to shield citizens from global volatility.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in keeping with the government’s commitment over the past four years since the Russia-Ukraine conflict began, decided to take a hit on finances again to safeguard Indian citizens,” he said.

He added that the government has taken a significant hit to its tax revenues to offset the losses of oil companies, estimated at around ₹24 per litre for petrol and ₹30 per litre for diesel, amid elevated international prices. He also said that export taxes have been imposed as global fuel prices surge. Any refinery exporting petrol or diesel will now be required to pay export tax.

International crude prices have gone through the roof in the last 1 month from around 70 dollars/barrel to around 122 dollars/barrel. Consequently, petrol and diesel prices for consumers have gone up all over the world. Prices have increased by around 30%-50% in South East Asian… — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) March 27, 2026 Puri also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for what he described as a bold and visionary decision.

Puri dismisses lockdown speculations

Amid speculations circulating online, Puri also dismissed rumours suggesting a nationwide lockdown due to the geopolitical situation.

“Rumours of a lockdown in India are completely false. There is no such proposal under consideration by the Government of India,” he said in another post on X. “In such times, it is important that we remain calm, responsible, and united,” he added.

Excise duties on petrol, diesel slashed

The government has reduced excise duties on petrol and diesel by ₹10 per litre each, bringing the levy down to ₹3 per litre on petrol and eliminating it entirely on diesel. The move comes against the backdrop of a global energy crisis triggered by the US-Israel conflict with Iran and Tehran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route through which nearly a fifth of the world’s crude oil and gas supply passes.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hailed the decision, saying, “In view of the West Asia crisis, the central excise duty on petrol and diesel for domestic consumption has been reduced by ₹10 per litre each. This will help protect consumers from a rise in prices. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently ensured that citizens are shielded from the vagaries of supply and costs of essential goods,” she wrote in a post on X.

“Further, duties have been imposed on exports of diesel at ₹21.5 per litre and on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) at ₹29.5 per litre. This will ensure adequate availability of these products for domestic consumption. Parliament has been notified about the same,” she added.