Govt advises against panic buying, says fuel supplies adequate

The government on Saturday urged citizens to avoid panic buying of petrol, diesel and LPG, saying fuel supplies remain adequate despite disruptions linked to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said the government is taking proactive steps to ensure the uninterrupted availability of petroleum products and cooking gas, while advising people to rely only on official information and conserve energy.

The government has prioritised domestic LPG and piped natural gas (PNG) supplies, particularly for households, hospitals and essential services, and has implemented measures to boost refinery output and manage demand, including extending LPG refill intervals.

Authorities have also stepped up enforcement against hoarding and black marketing, conducting more than 3,700 raids and issuing around 1,000 show-cause notices to LPG distributors, with 27 dealerships suspended so far.

Despite supply pressures from the geopolitical situation, there are no reports of LPG shortages at distributor points, the ministry said in a statement, adding that about 51 lakh cylinders were delivered on Friday and online bookings accounted for 95 per cent of the total demand.

Commercial LPG supplies have been capped at 70 per cent of pre-crisis levels, while alternative fuels, such as kerosene and coal, are being deployed to ease demand.

On natural gas, the government said it is ensuring full supplies to households and transport sectors, while industrial and fertiliser sector allocations are being gradually increased, supported by incoming LNG cargoes.

All refineries are operating at high capacity with adequate crude inventories, and petrol pumps across the country remain fully stocked, the ministry said.

To shield consumers from rising global oil prices, the government has cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by 10 rupees per litre and imposed export levies on diesel and aviation fuel to boost domestic availability.

The ministry said state governments have been asked to intensify monitoring, counter misinformation and ensure smooth distribution of fuels, reiterating that India's overall energy supplies remain secured.