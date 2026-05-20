Govt asks social media firms to curb NEET-UG misinformation networks

In a meeting held on Wednesday with representatives from Meta, Google and Telegram, officials from the Ministry of Education raised concerns over the growing use of Telegram channels and anonymous online groups to spread misleading claims about competitive examinations, sources said. The discussions focused on the rapid spread of fake paper-leak allegations, clickbait content and unverified information that officials said were triggering panic, anxiety and confusion among students and parents.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has asked platforms to proactively identify, block and remove such networks that spread “fake information, propaganda and panic before examinations”, said the people.

Pradhan is learnt to have said that platforms must work closely with the education ministry, the National Testing Agency (NTA) and law-enforcement agencies to curb misinformation swiftly and protect the integrity of the examination system.

Officials noted that several of these channels become highly active in the run-up to major examinations and often redirect users to automated bots and fake groups designed to amplify misinformation, the sources added.

Intelligence agencies during the meeting also flagged that multiple “suspicious channels” appear to be operated through a limited set of phone numbers, indicating “coordinated and organised activity”.

NEET-UG 2026 was cancelled by the National Testing Agency after allegations of paper leaks and irregularities triggered widespread concerns over exam integrity, affecting lakhs of candidates across the country. Following the cancellation, the government ordered a re-examination to be conducted under tighter security and monitoring arrangements, with preparations currently underway for the fresh test scheduled soon.

Meanwhile, the case has been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing alleged irregularities, including suspected paper-leak networks and possible organised wrongdoing behind the incident, to establish the source and scale of the breach before the re-exam is conducted.

The discussions were part of a broader set of high-level review meetings chaired on Wednesday by the minister, who also held a separate security and intelligence review on preparations for the NEET-UG re-examination.