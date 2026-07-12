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Home / India News / Govt convenes all-party meeting ahead of monsoon session of Parliament

Govt convenes all-party meeting ahead of monsoon session of Parliament

The all-party meeting, held ahead of every parliament session, would begin at 11 am

Monsoon, Parliament, Bills

The session is expected to be tumultuous, with some opposition parties having seen rifts and "splits" in recent weeks

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2026 | 3:44 PM IST

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The government has convened an all-party meeting on July 19, a day ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, with the government expected to outline its legislative agenda and the opposition parties likely to spell out the issues they intend to raise during the session.

The all-party meeting, held ahead of every parliament session, would begin at 11 am, officials said.

The government has a heavy legislative agenda, and several significant bills are expected to be taken up during the session.

The session is expected to be tumultuous, with some opposition parties having seen rifts and "splits" in recent weeks.

 

Trinamool Congress has witnessed turmoil after the defeat in the assembly polls, with 20 of its MPs having "merged with the National Citizens Party of India" . They have sought separate seating in the Lok Sabha. Three party MPs resigned their Rajya Sabha seats and have joined the BJP.

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There has been further "split" in Shiv Sena (UBT) with six of the party's MPs in the Lok Sabha joining Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Seven AAP MPs in the Rajya Sabha had joined BJP earlier.

The Opposition is likely to raise the NEET-UG paper leak case and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's remarks on casualties in Operation Sindoor. The Congress has moved a breach of privilege notice against the Defence Minister.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju earlier said that the Monsoon Session of Parliament will be held from July 20 to August 13.

"On the recommendation of the Govt of India, Hon'ble President, Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji has approved the summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Monsoon Session 2026. The Session will commence on July 20, 2026 and continue till August 13, 2026, for meaningful debate, discussion and decisions on issues of National Importance," Rijiju said in a post on X.

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) examining the proposed 130th Constitution Amendment Bill is also expected to adopt its report on July 17 before submitting it to Parliament. The Bill has sparked political debate over a provision that mandates the automatic removal of the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers and Union or State ministers from office if they remain in judicial custody for 30 consecutive days in cases involving serious offences.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jul 12 2026 | 3:43 PM IST

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