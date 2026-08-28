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Home / India News / Govt establishes 3 new NIA courts in push to speed up anti-terror trials

Govt establishes 3 new NIA courts in push to speed up anti-terror trials

In a major push towards disposal of anti-terror cases, the government, in consultation with concerned high courts, has established three new NIA special courts for Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar.

Photo: ANI/Twitter

National Investigation Agency logo | Photo: ANI/Twitter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2026 | 6:48 PM IST

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In a major push towards disposal of anti-terror cases, the government, in consultation with concerned high courts, has established three new NIA special courts for Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar.

Exercising the powers conferred by Section 11 of the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008 (34 of 2008), the Central Government, in consultation with the Chief Justices of the high courts of Rajasthan, Patna and Andhra Pradesh, designated the special courts in Jaipur, Patna and Visakhapatnam as special NIA courts, respectively.

These courts will be "exclusively for the trial" of the Scheduled Offences investigated by the National Investigation Agency, having state-wise jurisdiction for matters related to the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, a gazette notification issued by the Home Ministry said.

 

On December 16, 2025, the Centre told the top court that to ensure a speedy trial, it would set up a dedicated NIA court in each state and Union territory and more than one court at places where there are over 10 cases under anti-terror laws.

In February, the Union Home Ministry submitted a comprehensive status report before the Supreme Court, saying it has mooted a proposal to set up special courts in states where 10 or more cases probed by the National Investigation Agency are pending trial.

According to the MHA report, the Centre will provide a one-time grant of Rs one crore for non-recurring expenditure and Rs one crore per annum for recurring expenditure for each exclusive special court.

These funds will cover infrastructure renovation, IT equipment, vehicles, and staff salaries, the report had said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : NIA anti-terror NIA

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First Published: Aug 28 2026 | 6:48 PM IST