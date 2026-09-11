Govt launches DILRMP 3.0 with ₹565 crore outlay for integrated land records

The government has launched the operational guidelines for the third phase of the Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme (DILRMP 3.0), with an outlay of ₹565.5 crore for 2026-31, aimed at integrating land records, maps, registrations and related data through a GIS-based digital framework.

Launching the guidelines on Thursday, Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the programme would move beyond digitisation of individual records towards an integrated land management system.

"Land is not just a piece of soil; it is the pride of our farmers, the blessing of our ancestors and the identity of future generations," Chouhan said.

Under DILRMP 3.0, each state will be able to develop its own "land stack" by integrating land-related datasets and systems through APIs. These state-level stacks will form the building blocks of a federated national land stack, enabling interoperability while retaining ownership and control of data with the authorities concerned.

The programme will also assign a 14-digit Bhu-Aadhaar, or Unique Land Parcel Identification Number (ULPIN), to every land parcel and provide for full georeferencing of cadastral maps.

As part of the initiative, 75 high-footfall sub-registrar offices will be modernised as "registration seva kendras", modelled on passport seva kendras.

The government will also focus on scanning legacy land records, creating a registration repository and computerising revenue courts. The NAKSHA initiative for urban land mapping will support the preparation of urban property cards.

Chouhan said DILRMP 3.0 would help farmers access institutional credit and reduce the need for repeated visits to government offices.

The earlier phases of DILRMP have digitised 99.9 per cent of records of rights and 97 per cent of cadastral maps, while 99 per cent of sub-registrar offices have been computerised, according to the government.

The scheme will be implemented across all states and Union territories with 100 per cent central funding. Funds will be released in phases based on performance, with the progress monitored through a real-time DILRMP-MIS dashboard.