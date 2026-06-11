Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday launched Vinimay, a Land Port Management System (LPMS) aimed at digitising and streamlining cargo processing and passenger movement across India’s land borders.

“The initiative reflects the government’s commitment towards building a modern, technology-driven border management system," Shah said. He added that the platform aligns with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and will strengthen trade facilitation, connectivity and national security.

He said that the Ministry of Home Affairs is developing a four-pronged strategy to secure India’s borders under the Smart Border concept, in which the Land Ports Authority will play a key role. “LPMS and Smart Borders together will help create a more secure and modern border management framework, curb illegal activities and ensure a robust border security system.”

What is Vinimay?

During the launch of the portal, the Union Home Minister said that LPMS is designed as a “modern, digital, integrated and real-time management platform, bringing all stakeholders onto a single interface.”

LPMS, or Vinimay, is a unified digital platform developed by the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI) to integrate operations across the country’s land ports into a single ecosystem. The platform will enable a secure, real-time exchange of logistics and regulatory information among multiple stakeholders, including customs, immigration authorities, border guarding forces, transport operators, and traders.

Vinimay introduces end-to-end digital workflows for both cargo and passenger processing. The platform’s key services include slot booking, online payments, shipment tracking, gate management, and single-window clearances, replacing largely paper-based processes. Shah said the system is expected to eliminate nearly 90 per cent of paperwork. He added that the features, such as Single Electronic Window integration and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR)-based gate operations, will reduce processing time at border checkpoints.

The government has described Vinimay as a key step towards building a technology-driven smart border management system under its long-term Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

How will Vinimay work?

LPMS, or Vinimay, is designed to function as a single digital gateway for all stakeholders involved in cross-border movement through India's land ports. Instead of multiple agencies operating through separate systems and physical documentation, Vinimay will allow customs authorities, immigration officials, border guarding forces, transport operators and traders to access and exchange information through a common interface.

The platform will digitise the entire cargo and passenger processing chain, from vehicle entry and document submission to clearances and exit approvals. Traders and transporters will be able to book slots online, make digital payments, track shipments in real time and obtain approvals through a single electronic window. LPMS has also been integrated with national systems such as ICEGATE (which is the national portal of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs), the Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP) and the motor vehicle ecosystem, enabling faster verification, reduced paperwork and improved coordination among agencies.

According to the government, the use of ANPR and other such technologies at entry and exit gates will further speed up processing, while real-time data sharing is expected to improve transparency, reduce delays and strengthen border security.

Why does India need Vinimay?

Vinimay’s launch comes as India seeks to modernise the nation’s border infrastructure and facilitate the growing movement of goods and people across its land borders. Unlike airports and seaports, where digital systems are already in place, land ports have relied on multiple agencies operating through separate processes, often involving significant paperwork and manual clearances.

However, LPMS will address these issues by creating a unified digital ecosystem for border management. By bringing customs, immigration, security agencies, transport operators and traders onto a common interface, Vinimay is expected to reduce paperwork, minimise delays and improve coordination among stakeholders.

The push for digitalisation also comes against the backdrop of rapidly rising trade through India's land ports. During the launch, Shah said trade routed through land ports has jumped sixteen-fold from around ₹5,000 crore in 2014 to ₹83,000 crore currently. He added that 15 land ports are currently operational, while 11 more are expected to become operational over the next two to three years.

Beyond trade facilitation, the government views Vinimay as a key component of its Smart Border strategy. Officials say the platform will help strengthen border security, curb illegal activities, improve migration management and support greater connectivity with neighbouring countries through more efficient and transparent border operations.