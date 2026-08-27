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Home / India News / Govt making efforts to trace Indians stuck in Nepal floods: Jaishankar

Govt making efforts to trace Indians stuck in Nepal floods: Jaishankar

Jaishankar said this after holding a high-level meeting, which was also joined virtually by Indian envoys in Kathmandu and Beijing

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2026 | 2:14 PM IST

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India is making "urgent efforts" to ascertain the status and well-being of Indians stuck in flood-hit areas of Nepal, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday.

Jaishankar said this after holding a high-level meeting, which was also joined virtually by Indian envoys in Kathmandu and Beijing.

Earlier in the day, Nepalese Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal said nearly 300 Indian tourists are among thousands of people remaining missing after the devastating flash flood swept through parts of the Nepal-Tibet border. 

Held a review meeting with Foreign Secretary, Team MEA and our Ambassadors in Kathmandu and Beijing on the Nepal flood disaster, Jaishankar said on social media.

 

"Urgent efforts are underway to ascertain the status and well-being of all Indians in the flood-affected areas," he said.

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The external affairs minister said his ministry is coordinating with various ministries, State governments, tour operators and other relevant authorities.

"We are working closely with the Nepali side, both on this aspect and on the relief efforts," he said.

At least 177 people were killed in the flash floods, according to Nepalese authorities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Nepal Floods S Jaishankar

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First Published: Aug 27 2026 | 2:14 PM IST