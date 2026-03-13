Govt may revoke recognition of schools not teaching Marathi, warns minister

Maharashtra Minister Dada Bhuse on Friday warned of strict action against schools, including those affiliated with national and international boards, that fail to comply with the legislation making Marathi mandatory for Classes 1 to 10.

Bhuse informed the state assembly that the government will launch inspections and potentially revoke the recognition of schools if they fail to adhere to the norms regarding the teaching of Marathi.

He stated that Marathi was made mandatory for students of Classes 1 to 10 in all schools in the state, including those affiliated with national and international boards, and that the state had already enacted legislation and issued a notification on March 9, 2020.

While some schools following international curricula may offer Marathi as a second or third language, teaching the language itself remains compulsory, the minister said during the Question Hour.

In view of concerns raised by MLAs alleging that some prominent international schools were not offering Marathi, he said the government would conduct inspections based on complaints it receives.

"If the inquiry finds that Marathi is not being taught, such institutions will first be asked to comply with the rules and given an opportunity to rectify the situation," he said.

However, if schools fail to comply with the mandatory provision even after being given such an opportunity, the government may initiate action, including cancelling their recognition, the minister said.

Bhuse also urged legislators to inform the government if they come across any school flouting the norm, so that immediate inquiry and appropriate action can be taken.

He reiterated that the government is committed to ensuring the effective implementation of the law mandating Marathi teaching in all schools across the state.