Tuesday, May 26, 2026 | 09:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Govt notifies rules for National Sports Tribunal, National Sports Board

Govt notifies rules for National Sports Tribunal, National Sports Board

The Tribunal will serve as a dedicated adjudicatory body for sports-related disputes in the country

Mansukh Mandaviya, Mansukh, Mandaviya

Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Mansukh Mandaviya (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Sports Ministry on Tuesday notified the rules of operation for the soon-to-be-formed National Sports Tribunal (NST) and the National Sports Board (NSB), stating that a dedicated portal would be set up for submission of disputes and maintenance of legal records.

In separate notifications addressing the roles of the two bodies, which will be formed under the National Sports Governance Act passed last year, the Sports Ministry reiterated that a search-cum-selection committee is in the process of being formed under the cabinet secretary.

The National Sports Board, which will function as the central authority for granting recognition to National Sports Bodies and ensuring compliance with governance, financial and ethical standards, will comprise a Chairperson and two members. It will have a three-year term.

 

The Tribunal's strength has not been specified by the government.

The rules also incorporate techno-legal measures for digital implementation.

Also Read

Gurindervir Singh

Gurindervir Singh scripts history, clocks 10.09s in 100m at Federation Cup

Enhanced Games will take place in Las Vegas

Enhanced Games: Everything to know about 'Steroid Olympics' in Las Vegas

Apple Sports (Image: Apple)

Apple Sports debuts in India with live scores and widgets support: Details

Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari (L-R)

Asian Games 2026: Deepika, Atanu miss out as India announces archery squad

Vinesh Phogat, Vinesh

WFI bars Vinesh Phogat from events till June 2026 over rule violations

"(These include) notification of a dedicated portal by the Central Government for submission of disputes, notices, responses, documents and clarifications, as well as communication from the Tribunal, publication of orders, virtual hearings and maintenance of records related to proceedings and orders," the ministry stated.

The Tribunal will serve as a dedicated adjudicatory body for sports-related disputes in the country.

"It is aimed at reducing reliance on civil courts and ensuring independent, speedy, effective and cost-efficient disposal of disputes relating to sports governance and administration," the ministry reiterated.

In addition to granting affiliation, the National Sports Board will also maintain a roster of the National Sports Election Panel and a register of affiliate units of the National Sports Bodies  The Board has also been empowered to specify model guidelines or regulations on sports governance.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

heatwave

No relief from heatwave as India braces for intense heat in next 4-5 days

Mango, Alphonso mango

Heat, El Nino and Iran war batter Maharashtra's Alphonso mango trade

heatwave, hot summer, dehydration, water intake

India's scorching nights strain power grid, raise health concerns

Vijay, Tamil Nadu CM, C Joseph Vijay

TN CM Vijay announces waiver of loans up to ₹50,000 for marginal farmers

Delhi gymkhana club

Delhi Gymkhana seeks alternate land amid takeover row over unpaid dues

Topics : Sports News Sports in India change in Indian sports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks To Watch TodayTwisha Sharma CaseDividend Stocks TodayDelhi CNG Price HikeMotilal Oswal Sectorial PickQ4 Results TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance