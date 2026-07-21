Tuesday, July 21, 2026 | 06:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Govt open to Neet debate in Parl: Jitendra Singh after Rahul Gandhi meet

Govt open to Neet debate in Parl: Jitendra Singh after Rahul Gandhi meet

Singh said Rahul Gandhi was assured that the government was prepared to discuss all issues related to Neet in Parliament

Rahul Gandhi and other Congress members stage protest outside PM Modi's residence

Rahul Gandhi and other Congress members stage protest outside PM Modi's residence

Aman Sahu
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 6:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government is ready to discuss all issues related to Neet and the associated movement in Parliament, Minister of State Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday after meeting Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, who is staging a sit-in protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence over the police action against students protesting on the Neet paper leak issue
 
Singh said Rahul Gandhi was assured that the government was prepared to discuss all issues related to Neet in Parliament. However, he alleged that the Congress leader did not agree to a discussion on Neet alone and instead sought a commitment on the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
 
 
According to the minister, when it was pointed out that it did not befit the LoP to backtrack on his word, Rahul Gandhi responded that it was his prerogative.
 
Singh also said Rahul Gandhi was requested to end his sit-in, as the site was not designated for protests and was causing inconvenience to the public. He added that when the Home Secretary explained that the location was not suitable for a sit-in, Rahul Gandhi replied that it was his prerogative to sit wherever he wanted.
 
Describing the development as unfortunate, Singh said it was contrary to every norm of democracy for the LoP to go back on his word. He further alleged that Rahul Gandhi's behaviour did not align with democratic principles.

More From This Section

accident

Motor vehicle crashes leading cause of road injury, deaths in 2023: Study

handcuffs

Two held in Bengaluru for printing and circulating fake Rs 500 notes

Jama Masjid, Shahi Jama Masjid

SC stay prompts court to postpone Sambhal mosque-temple case to Aug 25

Monsoon, Parliament, Bills

Parliament adjourned for day amid row over police action on CJP protesters

Aravalli range

Supreme Court panel invites public inputs on Aravalli protection in 21 days

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Jitendra Singh NEET UG

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 6:44 PM IST

Explore News

Bandhan Bank Q1 ResultsStocks to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodaySBI Funds Management Share PriceTata Ponsumer Products Q1 PreviewInfosys Q1 PreviewAdani Energy Q1 ResultsHDFC Bank Share PriceTVS Motor Q1 resultsPersonal Finance