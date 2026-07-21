Govt open to Neet debate in Parl: Jitendra Singh after Rahul Gandhi meet

The government is ready to discuss all issues related to Neet and the associated movement in Parliament, Minister of State Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday after meeting Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, who is staging a sit-in protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence over the police action against students protesting on the Neet paper leak issue

Singh said Rahul Gandhi was assured that the government was prepared to discuss all issues related to Neet in Parliament. However, he alleged that the Congress leader did not agree to a discussion on Neet alone and instead sought a commitment on the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

According to the minister, when it was pointed out that it did not befit the LoP to backtrack on his word, Rahul Gandhi responded that it was his prerogative.

Singh also said Rahul Gandhi was requested to end his sit-in, as the site was not designated for protests and was causing inconvenience to the public. He added that when the Home Secretary explained that the location was not suitable for a sit-in, Rahul Gandhi replied that it was his prerogative to sit wherever he wanted.

Describing the development as unfortunate, Singh said it was contrary to every norm of democracy for the LoP to go back on his word. He further alleged that Rahul Gandhi's behaviour did not align with democratic principles.